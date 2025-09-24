Wolverine claws more people in the head in the new Marvel's Wolverine trailer than I think he did in all the comics I read as a kid

Marvel’s Wolverine - Gameplay Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

I'm no prude, I promise—but I was honestly a bit surprised the new trailer for Marvel's Wolverine is so, like, bloody. Wow.

I realize Logan has razor-sharp claws that snikt out of his hands, and his whole deal is using them to cut people up into multiple pieces. I also know a couple of the Marvel movies have gone deep into R-rated territory and shown him popping his claws through people's domes. I somehow just wasn't expecting the game to be quite as graphic as it is.

Like, so many people are stabbed right in the head in the trailer. Not just in the head, but in the face. I read X-Men comics as a kid for probably 10 years, and Wolverine killed plenty of people in them, and I even remember a miniseries of comics where he definitely put his claws directly through a dude's face. But I feel like that was somewhat of a rare occurrence. He'd slash people up, sure, but it was rarely all that bloody on the page.

I'm not complaining, I'm just a little taken aback, possibly because Insomniac's Spider-Man games are pretty PG, right? If the trailer above is any indication, jamming all six claws through someone's skull is the standard way you'll end a fight in the Wolverine game, which by the way, is coming in fall of 2026.

In a second video released today (below) we learn that Aussie actor Liam McIntyre (Spartacus: Vengeance, Gears of War 4) voices Logan, who describes the role as "one of the greatest honors of my life, one of the biggest responsibilities I've ever had, and one of the coolest things I've ever got to do."

The game does look cool. In addition to stabbing a bunch of people in the head, Wolverine rides a motorcycle off a cliff, faces down a Sentinel, and best of all, is kitted out in the classic yellow and black costume from the earliest days of the character. We even get a glimpse of Omega Red (he wasn't in any of the comics I read) and Mystique (she was). Excellent.

Back to the blood: Insomniac really leaned into it. "The blood tech that was put into this game is pretty phenomenal," the second video states. They even show one of the biggest face-stabs from the trailer multiple times, in super slow-motion. Pretty gruesome.

But hey, this is Wolverine. As he put it in one of the comics I read as a kid: "I'm the best there is at what I do. But what I do best isn't very nice."