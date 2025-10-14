Splinter Cell: Deathwatch director wishes he had 'the security clearance' to get us info about Ubisoft's Splinter Cell remake

Guillaume Dousse, the director of Netflix's animated series Splinter Cell: Deathwatch, can't tell me anything about Ubisoft's Splinter Cell remake.

Sorry, guys. I asked.

"I wish I had something to say, and the security clearance to get this kind of information," Dousse said, laughing a little, when we talked last week about Splinter Cell: Deathwatch—and I tried to wheedle out a little information about the upcoming remake.

"There was definitely a connection with the team working, or who have worked on Splinter Cell, and I know that there have been, definitely, discussions about this," he said. "But in terms of the details, I can't really say much, unfortunately."

That leaves fans who have been waiting for over a decade for a new Splinter Cell game with nothing to go on beyond what we've already known since 2021: there's a Splinter Cell remake in the works, and has been for a while, and it'll be out, well, who the heck knows when?

Before directing Splinter Cell: Deathwatch for Netflix, which features an older Sam Fisher coming out of retirement to help a younger agent complete her mission, Dousse was already a longtime Splinter Cell fan. "I played the games when I was younger, essentially the first trilogy, when I was somewhere around 11 to 13 years old," he said.

"The stealth action games were very much my jam back then," Dousse said. "Splinter Cell, Hitman, Metal Gear, all that. I always thought it was just a great, very cinematic kind of style of game as well, because you had so much time to move forward [at] your pace and really take the time to establish your own strategy."

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And just like the rest of us, Dousse is keen to play a new Splinter Cell game.

"It is definitely a franchise that I wish would come back as a game format," he said. "In my seat, I just felt very fortunate to be able to bring back Sam, and I really hope that this series will help as well, you know, give more reasons to revive the games."

I asked Dousse if he'd prefer the remake of the first Splinter Cell game, or would be more interested in something entirely new, such as a game featuring an older version of Sam Fisher, like we see in Splinter Cell: Deathwatch.

"As a gamer, I think just rediscovering the first game as a pure remake, and not just—how do you call that? Just an upscale of resolution?—feels interesting, because I think the first game was so memorable to me," he said.

"I hope that the [Netflix] series will inspire Ubisoft, if they feel that there's something to take from it and build from it… that will be really exciting. I think that's really for the fans, as well, to decide, if this is a version they enjoy. But yeah, I don't know how this series would translate as a game. I would be very curious."

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch is available now to stream on Netflix.