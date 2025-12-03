Friends, countrymen, PC Gamers, it's very nearly time for the return of the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted Powered by Xbox Game Pass, our a-few-times-a-year showcase that promises to bring you the latest and greatest in PC games.

Most Wanted is a little bit special, because we ask our council of over 120 journalists, celebrities, content creators, and games industry experts to vote on our 100-game longlist to decide what the 25 Most Wanted games are. This year, longlisted games include huge titles like Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, Resident Evil Requiem, and 007 First Light, among others. Our council is no less impressive, with members such as Tanya Short, Martin Wahlund, Dave Oshry, Terry Crews, Caroline Marchal, and Devora Wilde all casting their opinions.

PC Gaming Show Most Wanted 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Hosted by regular host and esports legend Frankie Ward, PC Gamer's own Midas, and with the vocal talents of Baldur's Gate 3 and Hades 2's Amelia Tyler, it's promising to be a good show. Trust me, I was there when we filmed it. On a spaceship.

How To Watch the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2026

The PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted stream will air on Thursday December 4, 2025, at 12pm PST / 3pm EST / 8pm GMT / 9pm CET

You'll be able to watch it live on PC Gamer’s YouTube, Twitch, X and Facebook channels as well as GamesRadar+, Steam, Bilibili, and basically any platform you can think of. You can also watch it by coming back here at showtime and clicking the play button on the window above, so there's no excuse not to, really.

The show will also broadcast dedicated streams with localised subtitles in English, Spanish, Chinese, Arabic, Japanese, French, Korean, German, Russian, Polish, ASL, and BSL. Otherwise, we'll have streamers like AnnieFuschia, C Jun, CohhCarnage, DansGaming, DizzyKitten, Olivia Monroe, Lacari, Stormfall33, SodaPoppin, Xaryu, and Xop0 streaming the show live and giving their opinions. Tune in with one of them and watch it together.

If you jump in 30 minutes before, you'll catch our pre-show too, which has a few cool trailers and some games industry experts talking about the big trends in video games from 2025 to help get you in the mood.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So that's that. We'll be covering it here on the site, and we're all really excited to show you what we've been working on before we sneak off to tuck into the Christmas chocolate (and the many, many, singleplayer games on the list.)