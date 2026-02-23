The new Arc Raiders robot dropping tomorrow is actually two new robots: a 'flying nightmare' flame drone and a meaner Pop

News
By published

Another free Raider Deck is on the way, too.

arc raiders
(Image credit: Embark Studios)

We learned last week that the Arc Raiders Shrouded Sky update, due out tomorrow, is adding a hurricane map condition that'll push us around, give us bursts of speed, and limit the viability of shields. We also caught a glimpse of a new Arc enemy—a teaser that Embark has expanded on today in a dedicated Shrouded Sky blog post.

Turns out, we're getting two new robo threats, not just one: meet the Firefly and the Comet. Have you ever seen two faces more punchable?

Shrouded Sky Update | ARC Raiders - YouTube Shrouded Sky Update | ARC Raiders - YouTube
Watch On

The Comet, which we now know was the Arc some suspect would be a snake-like creature, sounds like an outdoor version of the Pop: a "spherical Arc machine that calmly patrols the surface" and will "lock on with a frightening focus before exploding with a seismic boom."

Pops are so easy to deal with in Arc Raiders that I'm not immediately intimidated by the Comet. Perhaps that's exactly what Embark is hoping players will expect: We don't see a Comet actually attack in today's trailer, but I wager their "calm" patrol means they're somewhat difficult to detect, and I bet they have a bigger boom than their smaller cousins.

While I'm a little surprised these two new threats are variations are Arc bots we've already been curbstomping since the start, I'm glad Embark is continuing to expand the small bot fleet. For how fleshed out the Arc fleet is in general, I've always felt like Wasps and Hornets are too common outside. The Firefly and Comet should help shake things up.

Also on deck for Shrouded Sky, which starts tomorrow, February 24: another free Raider Deck (the game's name for battle passes), more premium bundles, and beards for all.

Arc Raiders Field DepotsArc Raiders Field CratesArc Raiders Greasing Her PalmsArc Raiders A Reveal in RuinsArc Raiders The Root of the MatterArc Raiders Armored TransportsArc Raiders best skillsArc Raiders Expeditions

Arc Raiders Field Depots: Where to find 'em
Arc Raiders Field Crates: How to use 'em
Arc Raiders Greasing Her Palms: Cartographer
Arc Raiders A Reveal in Ruins: Buried City pharmacies
Arc Raiders The Root of the Matter: Room with a view
Arc Raiders Armored Transports: Loot patrol cars
Arc Raiders best skills: Survive the surface
Arc Raiders Expeditions: Retire your Raider

Morgan Park
Morgan Park
Staff Writer

Morgan has been writing for PC Gamer since 2018, first as a freelancer and currently as a staff writer. He has also appeared on Polygon, Kotaku, Fanbyte, and PCGamesN. Before freelancing, he spent most of high school and all of college writing at small gaming sites that didn't pay him. He's very happy to have a real job now. Morgan is a beat writer following the latest and greatest shooters and the communities that play them. He also writes general news, reviews, features, the occasional guide, and bad jokes in Slack. Twist his arm, and he'll even write about a boring strategy game. Please don't, though.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.