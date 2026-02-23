The new Arc Raiders robot dropping tomorrow is actually two new robots: a 'flying nightmare' flame drone and a meaner Pop

We learned last week that the Arc Raiders Shrouded Sky update, due out tomorrow, is adding a hurricane map condition that'll push us around, give us bursts of speed, and limit the viability of shields. We also caught a glimpse of a new Arc enemy—a teaser that Embark has expanded on today in a dedicated Shrouded Sky blog post.

Turns out, we're getting two new robo threats, not just one: meet the Firefly and the Comet. Have you ever seen two faces more punchable?

As Embark lays out in today's Shrouded Sky blog post, the Firefly is a "floating nightmare: an armored flying machine that emits a jet of flame, burning your Raider to a crisp unless you can move quickly or find cover."

Based on that description, I'm imagining an even more annoying Wasp that dives into your grill and roasts you until shot down. Though judging by the supplemental trailer Embark put out today (embedded below), the Firefly might actually be closer in size and might to the Hornet. It certainly seems to have Hornet-level armor plating on the front of its rotors.

Shrouded Sky Update | ARC Raiders - YouTube Watch On

The Comet, which we now know was the Arc some suspect would be a snake-like creature, sounds like an outdoor version of the Pop: a "spherical Arc machine that calmly patrols the surface" and will "lock on with a frightening focus before exploding with a seismic boom."

Pops are so easy to deal with in Arc Raiders that I'm not immediately intimidated by the Comet. Perhaps that's exactly what Embark is hoping players will expect: We don't see a Comet actually attack in today's trailer, but I wager their "calm" patrol means they're somewhat difficult to detect, and I bet they have a bigger boom than their smaller cousins.

While I'm a little surprised these two new threats are variations are Arc bots we've already been curbstomping since the start, I'm glad Embark is continuing to expand the small bot fleet. For how fleshed out the Arc fleet is in general, I've always felt like Wasps and Hornets are too common outside. The Firefly and Comet should help shake things up.

Also on deck for Shrouded Sky, which starts tomorrow, February 24: another free Raider Deck (the game's name for battle passes), more premium bundles, and beards for all.