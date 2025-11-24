Less than 15% of you have revived a fellow player in Arc Raiders, and we've gotta bump up that depressing number

News
By published

Doctor on call.

Arc Raiders Prescriptions of the Past - Lance
(Image credit: Embark Studios)

Arc Raiders players are generally a friendly bunch, especially for an extraction shooter. It's odd, really, that over half of the game's population on Steam has barely engaged in PvP, and 18% have never even knocked out a raider. Just think of all the loot they could be carrying. Maybe they've even got one of the best guns.

But no, instead of encouraging more bloodthirsty raiders Topside, I'd like to do the opposite. After checking out Arc Raiders' achievements on Steam, I was shocked—no, appalled—to learn that less than 15% of players have revived a fellow raider, and that's a crying shame:

Rory Norris
Rory Norris
Guides Writer

Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.

