Less than 15% of you have revived a fellow player in Arc Raiders, and we've gotta bump up that depressing number

Arc Raiders players are generally a friendly bunch, especially for an extraction shooter. It's odd, really, that over half of the game's population on Steam has barely engaged in PvP, and 18% have never even knocked out a raider. Just think of all the loot they could be carrying. Maybe they've even got one of the best guns.

But no, instead of encouraging more bloodthirsty raiders Topside, I'd like to do the opposite. After checking out Arc Raiders' achievements on Steam, I was shocked—no, appalled—to learn that less than 15% of players have revived a fellow raider, and that's a crying shame:

Today You, Tomorrow Me: Revive an encountered raider with a defibrillator (14.7%)

What are we doing here, everyone? Defibrillators are easy to find in Medical areas like Buried City's Hospital, you can craft them, and they're even sold by Lance. So, you've no excuse not to take one into a raid in case a friendly raider needs a helping hand.

Ever since being downed by a Rocketeer fighting the Matriarch, only to be revived by a random player and not being able to return the favour when they met the same fate, I always take at least one defibrillator with me.

PC Gamer's Morgan Park actually spent time Topside as a full-time paramedic, watching for downed raiders and rushing to revive them, and ended up with more loot than he could carry for his efforts. I've even heard of players doing 'reverse robberies' to clear their inventory, which involves downing a player, showering them with loot, and then reviving them before running for the hills.

It's all about paying it forward, as they say. Save a raider today, and I'm sure someone will show you the same mercy soon enough.

While the Today You, Tomorrow Me achievement had a depressingly low score, I'm glad that The Friends We Made Along The Way, the task to extract with a random player, is at a surprisingly high 82.6% completion rate right now. Reviving another player is one thing, but trusting them while you're at your richest and most vulnerable is another.

Just remember your P's and Q's, since only 17.8% of players have earned the Heart of Gold achievement, involving being thanked ten times.