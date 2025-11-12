Over half of Arc Raiders players on Steam have barely engaged with PvP, and 19% have never even killed another player

Two weeks in, Arc Raiders is still a mostly peaceful place.

Yesterday, I was looting a cache in Arc Raiders when someone walked up and blasted me with a shotgun. I returned fire with my measly Kettle peashooter and somehow won the fight, which triggered a Steam achievement:

Unyielding: Knock out 10 raiders (42.3%)

I thought that couldn't possibly be right. Over 35 hours in Arc Raiders, and that was only my tenth time getting a lick in with PvP? But after thinking about it, yea, it lines up. I haven't shot anybody on sight since my first couple of raids, and my modest kill count is almost entirely self-defense—all except for one time I was playing with friends and they decided to be aggressors (not my finest moment). My experience playing solo has been so overwhelmingly chill that I've hardly had any problems with other raiders roaming the Rust Belt.

And for a fun bit of social symmetry, the exact same percentage of players (81.3%) who've indulged in murder have actively engaged in neighborly elevator sharing:

The Friends We Made Along The Way: Return to Speranza together with an encountered Raider (81.3%).

That's nice.

Morgan Park
Morgan Park
Staff Writer

Morgan has been writing for PC Gamer since 2018, first as a freelancer and currently as a staff writer. He has also appeared on Polygon, Kotaku, Fanbyte, and PCGamesN. Before freelancing, he spent most of high school and all of college writing at small gaming sites that didn't pay him. He's very happy to have a real job now. Morgan is a beat writer following the latest and greatest shooters and the communities that play them. He also writes general news, reviews, features, the occasional guide, and bad jokes in Slack. Twist his arm, and he'll even write about a boring strategy game. Please don't, though.

