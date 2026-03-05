Marathon isn't exactly fluent at explaining its many systems and mechanics. One such hurdle you'll soon run into when completing some early quests is DCONs, which you'll need to find and interact with before being formally introduced to them—often while racing the clock. Knowing the DCON locations ahead of time can save you a lot of hassle.

Below, I'll go over all the locations where you can find DCONs and what exactly you use them for. This'll come in handy for the early Equitable Distribution priority contract for Traxus, but also some repeatable ones for other factions, like Spark/Ignite 1 for MIDA.

Marathon DCON locations

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Bungie) (Image credit: Bungie)

DCON are terminals with antennae, located either outside or on the roof of specific buildings across the maps, where you can deposit items for certain contracts. Whenever you require a DCON during a quest, they should be marked on your map with a unique crate icon, but this is bugged for some players.

Here are the DCON locations on each map:

Perimeter

North Relay: On the roof of the shelter just northwest of the North Relay, in the corner of the map

On the roof of the shelter just northwest of the North Relay, in the corner of the map Station: Northeast of Station, past the pipe near the northern walkway and the cliff

Northeast of Station, past the pipe near the northern walkway and the cliff Overflow: Directly west of Overflow near the cliffs, not far from the main building

Directly west of Overflow near the cliffs, not far from the main building South Relay: In the hills in the far south of the map, past South Relay and Columns. This one is much further away from the main POI than the others

Dire Marsh

Complex: Outside the building in the marsh, south of Complex, east of AI Uplink

Outside the building in the marsh, south of Complex, east of AI Uplink Greenhouse: On the south side of the building in the hills just north of Greenhouse

On the south side of the building in the hills just north of Greenhouse Quarantine: Outside the building in the marsh directly south of Quarantine

Head to any of these DCON locations and interact with them to open the terminal's inventory. For any contracts that involve using these machines, you'll be able to transfer the quest items into the terminal's inventory, which will then be deposited and sent off into space when you close the menu.

Unfortunately, these DCON terminals can't be used to safely send items back to your vault mid-match, like a suped-up safe pocket, though it would be pretty cool if they could.