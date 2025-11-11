Where to find humidifiers in Arc Raiders
Of course they're useful.
Arc Raiders has a habit of asking you to find completely random, everyday objects like toasters that you've undoubtedly been either ignoring or recycling until now. It turns out that humidifiers are no different, at least if you're looking to send your character on an Expedition—they're a requirement for phase four of this project.
Because of the Expedition Project, you'll be searching high and low for a household object that can seemingly be found just about anywhere, yet you can never find them when you actually need them. Well, stop the search, as I've found a location that contains humidifiers almost every run, letting you get the five you need in no time.
Where to find humidifiers in Arc Raiders
Humidifiers have a chance to spawn as loose items or in containers in Residential areas, but I've rarely found them this way. Instead, you should check the red lockers on the second floor of the Red Tower building in Buried City.
You can easily reach this area by climbing up the ledge by the metro entrance outside Red Tower and simply heading upstairs. Opposite the stairs, you'll see a row of lockers that have a weirdly high chance to contain humidifiers. Despite this map being a desert, I guess it must be extra moist in there. Being so close to the metro also means you can quickly escape, humidifiers in tow, if you're using a free loadout without a safe pocket.
Obviously, there's a chance that this area will be busy or looted already, especially as there are just two lockers to open. With that in mind, you can technically find humidifiers in any Residential area, so it's worth checking other locations if you're not having any luck. This includes:
- Village on Blue Gate
- Ruby Residence and Pale Apartments on Dam Battlegrounds
Residential areas are also good locations for valuable trinkets to sell, so it's not a bad idea to pick these up while you're searching for humidifiers.
Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.
