Arc Raiders has a habit of asking you to find completely random, everyday objects like toasters that you've undoubtedly been either ignoring or recycling until now. It turns out that humidifiers are no different, at least if you're looking to send your character on an Expedition—they're a requirement for phase four of this project.

Because of the Expedition Project, you'll be searching high and low for a household object that can seemingly be found just about anywhere, yet you can never find them when you actually need them. Well, stop the search, as I've found a location that contains humidifiers almost every run, letting you get the five you need in no time.

Where to find humidifiers in Arc Raiders

Humidifiers have a chance to spawn as loose items or in containers in Residential areas, but I've rarely found them this way. Instead, you should check the red lockers on the second floor of the Red Tower building in Buried City.

You can easily reach this area by climbing up the ledge by the metro entrance outside Red Tower and simply heading upstairs. Opposite the stairs, you'll see a row of lockers that have a weirdly high chance to contain humidifiers. Despite this map being a desert, I guess it must be extra moist in there. Being so close to the metro also means you can quickly escape, humidifiers in tow, if you're using a free loadout without a safe pocket.

Obviously, there's a chance that this area will be busy or looted already, especially as there are just two lockers to open. With that in mind, you can technically find humidifiers in any Residential area, so it's worth checking other locations if you're not having any luck. This includes:

Village on Blue Gate

Ruby Residence and Pale Apartments on Dam Battlegrounds

Residential areas are also good locations for valuable trinkets to sell, so it's not a bad idea to pick these up while you're searching for humidifiers.