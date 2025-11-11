From vital crafting materials to random item quests, you need to grab a whole bunch of odds and ends in Arc Raiders. So much that it's often overwhelming and confusing, leading you to lug back a rucksack full of junk, hoping that at least something in it will come in handy.

Simply put, I got fed up and decided to get to the root of the issue; I jotted down all 62 unique items I needed to find for quests, Scrappy and workshop upgrades, and the Expedition Project, which adds up to a staggering 1,195 materials you need to haul back to Speranza. Here's hoping my math skills haven't let me down. Nevertheless, in tallying this all up, I noticed a few interesting things.

Firstly, you need to loot the drivers of every single Arc robot in the game right now besides a Queen. As you'd imagine, you generally need more of the basic Arcs' parts compared to the tougher ones, though you need six Bastion and Bombardier Cells, six Surveyor Vaults, and eight Leaper Pulse Units. I think it's safe to say we all hate fighting Leapers, and Surveyor drones are so skittish that they're hard to actually put down.

So, if you get any of these items before their relevant upgrade task, hang on to them, or you'll be cursing yourself later down the road as you're getting squashed by a less-than-friendly robo spider.

On a similar note, I noticed that you need a handful of broken items. By that I mean versions of items that you'd think were completely useless, such as Fried Mother Boards, Rusted Shut Medical Kits, and a Damaged Heat Sink.

I know I've outright disregarded these items in the past, but it turns out they're required for vital upgrades to your Utility Station and Gunsmith. Now I'll have to keep a mental note to pick them up next time I see them; they're the kinds of materials that are oddly hard to find when you're actually searching for them.

Outside of these specific resources, the rest is generally what you'd expect to have to track down in a post-apocalypse: medical supplies, metal, cloth, and electronics. Well, aside from Scrappy's demands for luxury items like fruits, a dog collar, a cat bed, and pillows, of course.

And no, I'm sorry to break the bad news, but with a maximum stash size of just 280, there's no way you'll ever be able to hold onto it all at once.

Every item you need to collect

If you're interested, here's everything you need in alphabetical order. If you're ever unsure whether you actually need an item when you're looting or where to find something, quickly reference this list:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Item Quantity Source Advanced Electrical Components 15 Found in electronics, most frequently found in Electronic areas Advanced Mechanical Components 5 Most often found in Mechanical areas, but also gained through recycling certain items and looting Arcs Antiseptic 10 Most often found in cabinets in Medical areas Apricot 15 Found in Nature areas like Blue Gate's Olive Garden Arc Alloy 101 Arc machines Arc Circuitry 10 Almost any Arc machines, especially tougher ones like Rocketeers. Can also be found in Probes and Couriers Arc Motion Core 5 Almost any Arc machines, especially balls like Pops and Fireballs. Can also be found in Probes and Couriers Arc Powercell 5 Arc machines Bastion Cell 6 Bastion Arc machines Battery 33 Electronics often found in Electrical and Technological areas Bombardier Cell 6 Bombardier Arc machines Cat Bed 1 Most often found in Residential and Commercial areas Cooling Fan 5 Electronics in Technological areas Cracked Bioscanner 2 In cabinets and other containers in Medical locations Crude Explosives 5 Industrial and Security areas, as well as explosive Arcs like Pops Damaged Heat Sink 2 Electronics in Technological areas Dog Collar 1 Most often found in cabinets in Residential areas Durable Cloth 41 Most often found in cabinets in Medical and Commercial areas Electrical Components 40 Found in electronics, most frequently found in Electronic areas Exodus Module 1 On tough Arc machines and in Exodus areas Explosive Compound 5 Industrial and Security areas, as well as crafted using the Refiner 2 Fabric 80 Commercial, Residential, and Medical areas Fertilizer 1 Most often found in Nature areas Fireball Burner 8 Fireball Arc machines Fried Motherboard 3 Electronics in Technological areas Great Mullein 1 Most often found in Nature areas Hornet Driver 7 Hornet Arc machines Humidier 5 Cabinets, lockers, and other containers in Residential areas Industrial Battery 3 Tech most frequently located in Industrial areas Laboratory Reagents 3 Most often found in cabinets in Medical areas Leaper Pulse Unit 8 Leaper Arc machines Lemon 3 Found in Nature areas like Blue Gate's Olive Garden Light Bulb 5 Containers in Electrical areas, as well as any cars Magnetic Accelerator 3 Exodus areas Mechanical Components 5 Most often found in Mechanical areas, but also gained through recycling certain items and looting Arcs Metal Parts 230 Mechanical, Industrial, Electrical, and Technological areas Motor 3 Mechanical areas, especially cars, busses, and cargo containers Mushroom 12 Most often found in Nature areas, especially Dam Battleground's Hydroponics Olives 6 Found in Nature areas like Blue Gate's Olive Garden Plastic Parts 75 Commercial, Residential, and Technological areas Pop Trigger 5 Pop Arc machines Power Cable 3 Electrical, Commercial, and Residential areas

Power Rod 1 Search Exodus areas Prickly Pear 6 Found around cacti, like those in the southeast of Buried City Rocketeer Driver 4 Rocketeer Arc machines Rubber Parts 280 Mechanical, Industrial, and Electrical areas Rusted Gear 3 Mechanical and Industrial areas, especially inside power generators and cars Rusted Shut Medical Kit 3 Most often found in cabinets in Medical areas Rusted Tools 3 Mechanical and Industrial areas, especially inside power generators and cars Sensors 20 Technological and Security areas, as well as looting Snitch Arc machines and recycling certain materials Sentinel Firing Core 4 Sentinel Arc machines Snitch Scanner 8 Snitch Arc machines Steel Spring 15 Industrial areas, as well as salvaging items like cushions Surveyor Vault 6 Surveyor Arc machines Synthesised Fuel 3 Exodus areas, as well as a frequent item in Celeste's shop Syringe 1 Most often found in cabinets in Medical areas Tick Pod 8 Tick Arc machines Toaster 3 Cabinets and countertops in Residential areas, like Blue Gate's Village Very Comfortable Pillow 3 Most often found in Residential and Commercial areas Wasp Driver 10 Wasp Arc machines Water Pump 1 Machines often found in Mechanical and Industrial areas Wires 33 Electronics often found in Electrical and Technological areas

As for how to track all these random items, I've found ArcTracker.io to be very helpful since you can see all item sources (including recyclables) and you can tick things off, too. It's a handy companion to the MetaForge interactive map you've likely already been using.

Here are those same items broken down by upgrade type to give you a better understanding of what they're used for:

Quest items

All the items you need to collect and extract with for specific quests:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Item Quantity Requirement Antiseptic 2 Doctor's Orders Arc Alloy 3 Clearer Skies Battery 3 Trash Into Treasure, After Rain Comes Durable Cloth 1 Doctor's Orders Fertilizer 1 Unexpected Initiative Great Mullein 1 Doctor's Orders Hornet Driver 2 The Trifecta Leaper Pulse Unit 1 Into the Fray Power Rod 1 Tribute to Toledo Rocketeer Driver 1 Out of the Shadows Snitch Scanner 2 The Trifecta Surveyor Vault 1 Mixed Signals Syringe 1 Doctor's Orders Wasp Driver 2 The Trifecta Water Pump 1 Unexpected Initiative Wires 3 Trash Into Treasure

Scrappy items

Here are all the items your demanding rooster requests:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Item Quantity Requirement Apricot 15 Level three, level five Cat Bed 1 Level four Dog Collar 1 Level two Lemon 3 Level three Mushroom 12 Level five Olives 6 Level four Prickly Pear 6 Level four Very Comfortable Pillow 3 Level five

Workshop items

You need to find the following items to build and upgrade all the stations at your workshop:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Item Quantity Requirement Advanced Electrical Components 10 Gear Bench 3, Utility 3 Advanced Mechanical Components 5 Gunsmith 3 Antiseptic 8 Medical Lab 3 Arc Alloy 18 Medical Lab 1, Explosives 1, Utility 1 Arc Circuitry 10 Refiner 3 Arc Motion Core 5 Refiner 2 Arc Powercell 5 Refiner 1 Bastion Cell 6 Gear Bench 3 Bombardier Cell 6 Refiner 3 Cracked Bioscanner 2 Medical Lab 2 Crude Explosives 5 Explosives 2 Damaged Heat Sink 2 Utility 2 Durable Cloth 5 Medical Lab 2 Electrical Components 10 Gear Bench 2, Utility 2 Explosive Compound 5 Explosives 3 Fabric 80 Gear Bench 1, Medical Lab 1 Fireball Burner 9 Refiner 2 Fried Motherboard 3 Utility 3 Hornet Driver 5 Gear Bench 2 Industrial Battery 3 Gear Bench 3 Laboratory Reagents 3 Explosives 3 Leaper Pulse Unit 4 Utility 3 Mechanical Components 5 Gunsmith 2 Metal Parts 80 Gunsmith 1, Refiner 1 Motor 3 Refiner 3 Plastic Parts 75 Gear Bench 1, Utility 1 Pop Trigger 5 Explosives 2 Power Cable 3 Gear Bench 2 Rocketeer Driver 3 Explosives 3 Rubber Parts 80 Gunsmith 1, Explosives 1 Rusted Gear 3 Gunsmith 3 Rusted Shut Medical Kit 3 Medical Lab 3 Rusted Tools 3 Gunsmith 2 Sentinel Firing Core 4 Gunsmith 3 Snitch Scanner 6 Utility 2 Surveyor Vault 5 Medical Lab 3 Synthesised Fuel 3 Explosives 2 Tick Pod 8 Medical Lab 2 Toaster 3 Refiner 2 Wasp Driver 8 Gunsmith 2

Expedition Project items

I don't imagine most players will retire their character by sending them on an Expedition, but if you do, then here's what you'll need to gather and donate: