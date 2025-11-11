Jump to:

You need to lug back 1,195 items in Arc Raiders to level up everything, so good luck finding space for it all

I'm at a loss for where to store it all.

Arc Raiders loot guide: An upper-body shot of Celeste standing against a cabinet in Speranza, lit by a red glow. Her arms are crossed and she&#039;s looking down thoughtfully.
(Image credit: Embark)
From vital crafting materials to random item quests, you need to grab a whole bunch of odds and ends in Arc Raiders. So much that it's often overwhelming and confusing, leading you to lug back a rucksack full of junk, hoping that at least something in it will come in handy.

Simply put, I got fed up and decided to get to the root of the issue; I jotted down all 62 unique items I needed to find for quests, Scrappy and workshop upgrades, and the Expedition Project, which adds up to a staggering 1,195 materials you need to haul back to Speranza. Here's hoping my math skills haven't let me down. Nevertheless, in tallying this all up, I noticed a few interesting things.

Every item you need to collect

If you're interested, here's everything you need in alphabetical order. If you're ever unsure whether you actually need an item when you're looting or where to find something, quickly reference this list:

Item

Quantity

Source

Advanced Electrical Components

15

Found in electronics, most frequently found in Electronic areas

Advanced Mechanical Components

5

Most often found in Mechanical areas, but also gained through recycling certain items and looting Arcs

Antiseptic

10

Most often found in cabinets in Medical areas

Apricot

15

Found in Nature areas like Blue Gate's Olive Garden

Arc Alloy

101

Arc machines

Arc Circuitry

10

Almost any Arc machines, especially tougher ones like Rocketeers. Can also be found in Probes and Couriers

Arc Motion Core

5

Almost any Arc machines, especially balls like Pops and Fireballs. Can also be found in Probes and Couriers

Arc Powercell

5

Arc machines

Bastion Cell

6

Bastion Arc machines

Battery

33

Electronics often found in Electrical and Technological areas

Bombardier Cell

6

Bombardier Arc machines

Cat Bed

1

Most often found in Residential and Commercial areas

Cooling Fan

5

Electronics in Technological areas

Cracked Bioscanner

2

In cabinets and other containers in Medical locations

Crude Explosives

5

Industrial and Security areas, as well as explosive Arcs like Pops

Damaged Heat Sink

2

Electronics in Technological areas

Dog Collar

1

Most often found in cabinets in Residential areas

Durable Cloth

41

Most often found in cabinets in Medical and Commercial areas

Electrical Components

40

Found in electronics, most frequently found in Electronic areas

Exodus Module

1

On tough Arc machines and in Exodus areas

Explosive Compound

5

Industrial and Security areas, as well as crafted using the Refiner 2

Fabric

80

Commercial, Residential, and Medical areas

Fertilizer

1

Most often found in Nature areas

Fireball Burner

8

Fireball Arc machines

Fried Motherboard

3

Electronics in Technological areas

Great Mullein

1

Most often found in Nature areas

Hornet Driver

7

Hornet Arc machines

Humidier

5

Cabinets, lockers, and other containers in Residential areas

Industrial Battery

3

Tech most frequently located in Industrial areas

Laboratory Reagents

3

Most often found in cabinets in Medical areas

Leaper Pulse Unit

8

Leaper Arc machines

Lemon

3

Found in Nature areas like Blue Gate's Olive Garden

Light Bulb

5

Containers in Electrical areas, as well as any cars

Magnetic Accelerator

3

Exodus areas

Mechanical Components

5

Most often found in Mechanical areas, but also gained through recycling certain items and looting Arcs

Metal Parts

230

Mechanical, Industrial, Electrical, and Technological areas

Motor

3

Mechanical areas, especially cars, busses, and cargo containers

Mushroom

12

Most often found in Nature areas, especially Dam Battleground's Hydroponics

Olives

6

Found in Nature areas like Blue Gate's Olive Garden

Plastic Parts

75

Commercial, Residential, and Technological areas

Pop Trigger

5

Pop Arc machines

Power Cable

3

Electrical, Commercial, and Residential areas


Power Rod

1

Search Exodus areas

Prickly Pear

6

Found around cacti, like those in the southeast of Buried City

Rocketeer Driver

4

Rocketeer Arc machines

Rubber Parts

280

Mechanical, Industrial, and Electrical areas

Rusted Gear

3

Mechanical and Industrial areas, especially inside power generators and cars

Rusted Shut Medical Kit

3

Most often found in cabinets in Medical areas

Rusted Tools

3

Mechanical and Industrial areas, especially inside power generators and cars

Sensors

20

Technological and Security areas, as well as looting Snitch Arc machines and recycling certain materials

Sentinel Firing Core

4

Sentinel Arc machines

Snitch Scanner

8

Snitch Arc machines

Steel Spring

15

Industrial areas, as well as salvaging items like cushions

Surveyor Vault

6

Surveyor Arc machines

Synthesised Fuel

3

Exodus areas, as well as a frequent item in Celeste's shop

Syringe

1

Most often found in cabinets in Medical areas

Tick Pod

8

Tick Arc machines

Toaster

3

Cabinets and countertops in Residential areas, like Blue Gate's Village

Very Comfortable Pillow

3

Most often found in Residential and Commercial areas

Wasp Driver

10

Wasp Arc machines

Water Pump

1

Machines often found in Mechanical and Industrial areas

Wires

33

Electronics often found in Electrical and Technological areas

As for how to track all these random items, I've found ArcTracker.io to be very helpful since you can see all item sources (including recyclables) and you can tick things off, too. It's a handy companion to the MetaForge interactive map you've likely already been using.

Here are those same items broken down by upgrade type to give you a better understanding of what they're used for:

Quest items

All the items you need to collect and extract with for specific quests:

Item

Quantity

Requirement

Antiseptic

2

Doctor's Orders

Arc Alloy

3

Clearer Skies

Battery

3

Trash Into Treasure, After Rain Comes

Durable Cloth

1

Doctor's Orders

Fertilizer

1

Unexpected Initiative

Great Mullein

1

Doctor's Orders

Hornet Driver

2

The Trifecta

Leaper Pulse Unit

1

Into the Fray

Power Rod

1

Tribute to Toledo

Rocketeer Driver

1

Out of the Shadows

Snitch Scanner

2

The Trifecta

Surveyor Vault

1

Mixed Signals

Syringe

1

Doctor's Orders

Wasp Driver

2

The Trifecta

Water Pump

1

Unexpected Initiative

Wires

3

Trash Into Treasure

Scrappy items

Here are all the items your demanding rooster requests:

Item

Quantity

Requirement

Apricot

15

Level three, level five

Cat Bed

1

Level four

Dog Collar

1

Level two

Lemon

3

Level three

Mushroom

12

Level five

Olives

6

Level four

Prickly Pear

6

Level four

Very Comfortable Pillow

3

Level five

Workshop items

You need to find the following items to build and upgrade all the stations at your workshop:

Item

Quantity

Requirement

Advanced Electrical Components

10

Gear Bench 3, Utility 3

Advanced Mechanical Components

5

Gunsmith 3

Antiseptic

8

Medical Lab 3

Arc Alloy

18

Medical Lab 1, Explosives 1, Utility 1

Arc Circuitry

10

Refiner 3

Arc Motion Core

5

Refiner 2

Arc Powercell

5

Refiner 1

Bastion Cell

6

Gear Bench 3

Bombardier Cell

6

Refiner 3

Cracked Bioscanner

2

Medical Lab 2

Crude Explosives

5

Explosives 2

Damaged Heat Sink

2

Utility 2

Durable Cloth

5

Medical Lab 2

Electrical Components

10

Gear Bench 2, Utility 2

Explosive Compound

5

Explosives 3

Fabric

80

Gear Bench 1, Medical Lab 1

Fireball Burner

9

Refiner 2

Fried Motherboard

3

Utility 3

Hornet Driver

5

Gear Bench 2

Industrial Battery

3

Gear Bench 3

Laboratory Reagents

3

Explosives 3

Leaper Pulse Unit

4

Utility 3

Mechanical Components

5

Gunsmith 2

Metal Parts

80

Gunsmith 1, Refiner 1

Motor

3

Refiner 3

Plastic Parts

75

Gear Bench 1, Utility 1

Pop Trigger

5

Explosives 2

Power Cable

3

Gear Bench 2

Rocketeer Driver

3

Explosives 3

Rubber Parts

80

Gunsmith 1, Explosives 1

Rusted Gear

3

Gunsmith 3

Rusted Shut Medical Kit

3

Medical Lab 3

Rusted Tools

3

Gunsmith 2

Sentinel Firing Core

4

Gunsmith 3

Snitch Scanner

6

Utility 2

Surveyor Vault

5

Medical Lab 3

Synthesised Fuel

3

Explosives 2

Tick Pod

8

Medical Lab 2

Toaster

3

Refiner 2

Wasp Driver

8

Gunsmith 2

Expedition Project items

I don't imagine most players will retire their character by sending them on an Expedition, but if you do, then here's what you'll need to gather and donate:

Item

Quantity

Requirement

Advanced Electrical Components

5

Phase 4

Arc Alloy

80

Phase 1

Battery

30

Phase 3

Cooling Fan

5

Phase 2

Durable Cloth

35

Phase 2

Electrical Components

30

Phase 2

Exodus Module

1

Phase 3

Humidier

5

Phase 4

Leaper Pulse Unit

3

Phase 4

Light Bulb

5

Phase 3

Magnetic Accelerator

3

Phase 4

Metal Parts

150

Phase 1

Rubber Parts

200

Phase 1

Sensors

20

Phase 3

Steel Spring

15

Phase 1

Wires

30

Phase 2

