You need to lug back 1,195 items in Arc Raiders to level up everything, so good luck finding space for it all
I'm at a loss for where to store it all.
From vital crafting materials to random item quests, you need to grab a whole bunch of odds and ends in Arc Raiders. So much that it's often overwhelming and confusing, leading you to lug back a rucksack full of junk, hoping that at least something in it will come in handy.
Simply put, I got fed up and decided to get to the root of the issue; I jotted down all 62 unique items I needed to find for quests, Scrappy and workshop upgrades, and the Expedition Project, which adds up to a staggering 1,195 materials you need to haul back to Speranza. Here's hoping my math skills haven't let me down. Nevertheless, in tallying this all up, I noticed a few interesting things.
Firstly, you need to loot the drivers of every single Arc robot in the game right now besides a Queen. As you'd imagine, you generally need more of the basic Arcs' parts compared to the tougher ones, though you need six Bastion and Bombardier Cells, six Surveyor Vaults, and eight Leaper Pulse Units. I think it's safe to say we all hate fighting Leapers, and Surveyor drones are so skittish that they're hard to actually put down.
So, if you get any of these items before their relevant upgrade task, hang on to them, or you'll be cursing yourself later down the road as you're getting squashed by a less-than-friendly robo spider.
On a similar note, I noticed that you need a handful of broken items. By that I mean versions of items that you'd think were completely useless, such as Fried Mother Boards, Rusted Shut Medical Kits, and a Damaged Heat Sink.
I know I've outright disregarded these items in the past, but it turns out they're required for vital upgrades to your Utility Station and Gunsmith. Now I'll have to keep a mental note to pick them up next time I see them; they're the kinds of materials that are oddly hard to find when you're actually searching for them.
Outside of these specific resources, the rest is generally what you'd expect to have to track down in a post-apocalypse: medical supplies, metal, cloth, and electronics. Well, aside from Scrappy's demands for luxury items like fruits, a dog collar, a cat bed, and pillows, of course.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
And no, I'm sorry to break the bad news, but with a maximum stash size of just 280, there's no way you'll ever be able to hold onto it all at once.
Every item you need to collect
If you're interested, here's everything you need in alphabetical order. If you're ever unsure whether you actually need an item when you're looting or where to find something, quickly reference this list:
Item
Quantity
Source
Advanced Electrical Components
15
Found in electronics, most frequently found in Electronic areas
Advanced Mechanical Components
5
Most often found in Mechanical areas, but also gained through recycling certain items and looting Arcs
Antiseptic
10
Most often found in cabinets in Medical areas
Apricot
15
Found in Nature areas like Blue Gate's Olive Garden
Arc Alloy
101
Arc machines
Arc Circuitry
10
Almost any Arc machines, especially tougher ones like Rocketeers. Can also be found in Probes and Couriers
Arc Motion Core
5
Almost any Arc machines, especially balls like Pops and Fireballs. Can also be found in Probes and Couriers
Arc Powercell
5
Arc machines
Bastion Cell
6
Bastion Arc machines
Battery
33
Electronics often found in Electrical and Technological areas
Bombardier Cell
6
Bombardier Arc machines
Cat Bed
1
Most often found in Residential and Commercial areas
Cooling Fan
5
Electronics in Technological areas
Cracked Bioscanner
2
In cabinets and other containers in Medical locations
Crude Explosives
5
Industrial and Security areas, as well as explosive Arcs like Pops
Damaged Heat Sink
2
Electronics in Technological areas
Dog Collar
1
Most often found in cabinets in Residential areas
Durable Cloth
41
Most often found in cabinets in Medical and Commercial areas
Electrical Components
40
Found in electronics, most frequently found in Electronic areas
Exodus Module
1
On tough Arc machines and in Exodus areas
Explosive Compound
5
Industrial and Security areas, as well as crafted using the Refiner 2
Fabric
80
Commercial, Residential, and Medical areas
Fertilizer
1
Most often found in Nature areas
Fireball Burner
8
Fireball Arc machines
Fried Motherboard
3
Electronics in Technological areas
Great Mullein
1
Most often found in Nature areas
Hornet Driver
7
Hornet Arc machines
Humidier
5
Cabinets, lockers, and other containers in Residential areas
Industrial Battery
3
Tech most frequently located in Industrial areas
Laboratory Reagents
3
Most often found in cabinets in Medical areas
Leaper Pulse Unit
8
Leaper Arc machines
Lemon
3
Found in Nature areas like Blue Gate's Olive Garden
Light Bulb
5
Containers in Electrical areas, as well as any cars
Magnetic Accelerator
3
Exodus areas
Mechanical Components
5
Most often found in Mechanical areas, but also gained through recycling certain items and looting Arcs
Metal Parts
230
Mechanical, Industrial, Electrical, and Technological areas
Motor
3
Mechanical areas, especially cars, busses, and cargo containers
Mushroom
12
Most often found in Nature areas, especially Dam Battleground's Hydroponics
Olives
6
Found in Nature areas like Blue Gate's Olive Garden
Plastic Parts
75
Commercial, Residential, and Technological areas
Pop Trigger
5
Pop Arc machines
Power Cable
3
Electrical, Commercial, and Residential areas
Power Rod
1
Search Exodus areas
Prickly Pear
6
Found around cacti, like those in the southeast of Buried City
Rocketeer Driver
4
Rocketeer Arc machines
Rubber Parts
280
Mechanical, Industrial, and Electrical areas
Rusted Gear
3
Mechanical and Industrial areas, especially inside power generators and cars
Rusted Shut Medical Kit
3
Most often found in cabinets in Medical areas
Rusted Tools
3
Mechanical and Industrial areas, especially inside power generators and cars
Sensors
20
Technological and Security areas, as well as looting Snitch Arc machines and recycling certain materials
Sentinel Firing Core
4
Sentinel Arc machines
Snitch Scanner
8
Snitch Arc machines
Steel Spring
15
Industrial areas, as well as salvaging items like cushions
Surveyor Vault
6
Surveyor Arc machines
Synthesised Fuel
3
Exodus areas, as well as a frequent item in Celeste's shop
Syringe
1
Most often found in cabinets in Medical areas
Tick Pod
8
Tick Arc machines
Toaster
3
Cabinets and countertops in Residential areas, like Blue Gate's Village
Very Comfortable Pillow
3
Most often found in Residential and Commercial areas
Wasp Driver
10
Wasp Arc machines
Water Pump
1
Machines often found in Mechanical and Industrial areas
Wires
33
Electronics often found in Electrical and Technological areas
As for how to track all these random items, I've found ArcTracker.io to be very helpful since you can see all item sources (including recyclables) and you can tick things off, too. It's a handy companion to the MetaForge interactive map you've likely already been using.
Here are those same items broken down by upgrade type to give you a better understanding of what they're used for:
Quest items
All the items you need to collect and extract with for specific quests:
Item
Quantity
Requirement
Antiseptic
2
Doctor's Orders
Arc Alloy
3
Clearer Skies
Battery
3
Trash Into Treasure, After Rain Comes
Durable Cloth
1
Doctor's Orders
Fertilizer
1
Unexpected Initiative
Great Mullein
1
Doctor's Orders
Hornet Driver
2
The Trifecta
Leaper Pulse Unit
1
Into the Fray
Power Rod
1
Tribute to Toledo
Rocketeer Driver
1
Out of the Shadows
Snitch Scanner
2
The Trifecta
Surveyor Vault
1
Mixed Signals
Syringe
1
Doctor's Orders
Wasp Driver
2
The Trifecta
Water Pump
1
Unexpected Initiative
Wires
3
Trash Into Treasure
Scrappy items
Here are all the items your demanding rooster requests:
Item
Quantity
Requirement
Apricot
15
Level three, level five
Cat Bed
1
Level four
Dog Collar
1
Level two
Lemon
3
Level three
Mushroom
12
Level five
Olives
6
Level four
Prickly Pear
6
Level four
Very Comfortable Pillow
3
Level five
Workshop items
You need to find the following items to build and upgrade all the stations at your workshop:
Item
Quantity
Requirement
Advanced Electrical Components
10
Gear Bench 3, Utility 3
Advanced Mechanical Components
5
Gunsmith 3
Antiseptic
8
Medical Lab 3
Arc Alloy
18
Medical Lab 1, Explosives 1, Utility 1
Arc Circuitry
10
Refiner 3
Arc Motion Core
5
Refiner 2
Arc Powercell
5
Refiner 1
Bastion Cell
6
Gear Bench 3
Bombardier Cell
6
Refiner 3
Cracked Bioscanner
2
Medical Lab 2
Crude Explosives
5
Explosives 2
Damaged Heat Sink
2
Utility 2
Durable Cloth
5
Medical Lab 2
Electrical Components
10
Gear Bench 2, Utility 2
Explosive Compound
5
Explosives 3
Fabric
80
Gear Bench 1, Medical Lab 1
Fireball Burner
9
Refiner 2
Fried Motherboard
3
Utility 3
Hornet Driver
5
Gear Bench 2
Industrial Battery
3
Gear Bench 3
Laboratory Reagents
3
Explosives 3
Leaper Pulse Unit
4
Utility 3
Mechanical Components
5
Gunsmith 2
Metal Parts
80
Gunsmith 1, Refiner 1
Motor
3
Refiner 3
Plastic Parts
75
Gear Bench 1, Utility 1
Pop Trigger
5
Explosives 2
Power Cable
3
Gear Bench 2
Rocketeer Driver
3
Explosives 3
Rubber Parts
80
Gunsmith 1, Explosives 1
Rusted Gear
3
Gunsmith 3
Rusted Shut Medical Kit
3
Medical Lab 3
Rusted Tools
3
Gunsmith 2
Sentinel Firing Core
4
Gunsmith 3
Snitch Scanner
6
Utility 2
Surveyor Vault
5
Medical Lab 3
Synthesised Fuel
3
Explosives 2
Tick Pod
8
Medical Lab 2
Toaster
3
Refiner 2
Wasp Driver
8
Gunsmith 2
Expedition Project items
I don't imagine most players will retire their character by sending them on an Expedition, but if you do, then here's what you'll need to gather and donate:
Item
Quantity
Requirement
Advanced Electrical Components
5
Phase 4
Arc Alloy
80
Phase 1
Battery
30
Phase 3
Cooling Fan
5
Phase 2
Durable Cloth
35
Phase 2
Electrical Components
30
Phase 2
Exodus Module
1
Phase 3
Humidier
5
Phase 4
Leaper Pulse Unit
3
Phase 4
Light Bulb
5
Phase 3
Magnetic Accelerator
3
Phase 4
Metal Parts
150
Phase 1
Rubber Parts
200
Phase 1
Sensors
20
Phase 3
Steel Spring
15
Phase 1
Wires
30
Phase 2
Arc Raiders best weapons: Just don't lose them
Arc Raiders Field Depots: Where to find 'em
Arc Raiders Field Crates: How to use 'em
Arc Raiders A First Foothold: Survey Blue Gate
Arc Raiders best skills: Survive the surface
Arc Raiders Expeditions: Retire your Raider
Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.