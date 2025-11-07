Where to find toasters in Arc Raiders
Yes, they're actually useful.
As silly as it sounds, toasters are one of the most valuable items in Arc Raiders. Or, at least your first three as they're used to upgrade the Refiner back at your workshop. Since the Refiner is used to craft certain higher-quality upgrade materials, like advanced mechanical and electrical components, levelling this station up should be a priority early on.
For the level two Refiner, you'll not only need three toasters, but also five Arc motion cores and eight fireball burners. Luckily, the latter two are found on Arc machines—fireball burners specifically from Fireball Arcs, of course. Toasters, however, aren't so simple to track down.
Where to find toasters in Arc Raiders
The best place to find toasters is the Village in the northwest corner of the Blue Gate map. Since this area is Commercial and Residential, there's a high chance of finding everyday technology like toasters inside the houses, whether that's loose on the kitchen countertops or inside cupboards.
Village is also a very large area with lots of ground to cover, so you're bound to find at least one, if not all three, in a single run. Plus, you'll find tons of trinkets while you're at it that you can sell to become a millionaire. It's a win-win.
Other good locations to check for toasters, whether you haven't unlocked Blue Gate yet or simply prefer the other maps, are:
- Pale Apartments and Ruby Residence in the northwest of the Dam Battlegrounds map
- Buildings in Grandioso Apartments, Plaza Rosa, and Piazza Arbutso in Buried City
I've not had as much luck finding toasters here compared to Blue Gate's Village, but these are also Residential areas. So, head inside and search through all the cabinets and countertops for toasters and trinkets and hopefully you'll strike gold.
Rory
