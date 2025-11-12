An Arc Raiders player crawled for 15 minutes to an extraction while downed, all thanks to the best game-clutching MK3 augment
Just keep crawling
Arc Raiders players have been trading info and sharing tricks of the trade with others in an effort to help newer players learn all the ways to ensure they get in, get loot, and get out. Recently, the hot new topic is the MK3 Survivor augment.
The MK3 augments are the epic level (pink) variety that players can craft once they get the gearbench to level 3 or buy and find. Each augment of this level also has perks attached to it, such as the Tactical MK3 Healing augment that releases a cloud of healing smoke once revived from being down, and is on a 30-second cooldown.
But the one that stands above the rest has to be the Looting MK3 Survivor with a perk that lets players regenerate up to 75% of their max downed health while downed and stationary. This, in and of itself, is ridiculously strong, giving teammates ample time to come and revive you mid or post-skirmish, but some players have found a way to make it even stronger.
"MK3 augment is a lifesaver," bior12 says on the Arc Raiders subreddit. "A very tense 15 minutes." The video alongside this post shows bior12 crawling across the Buried City map while being downed for 15 minutes all the way to an extraction point, which they then call, get in, and extract with.
One of the best features in Arc Raiders is how you can call extracts and leave while downed; it's truly the source of some of the best clutch plays. But combine this with an augment that can heal you when you're not moving, or crawling very slowly, as bior12 found out, is OP.
But bior12 isn't the only player making full use of this augment. "Some friends and I were playing, and our third got knocked out," player Eclipse98Xx says. "The remaining friend and I got downed, and we assumed we were out, but then remembered we could regen health. So we decided to take a gamble and go for the extract.
"We had no way of looking at the map to see if the extract had closed or not. If we got seen, it was game over. At one point, we realised that tapping the movement key somehow lessened health drain, so we were able to push further and faster. I don't know if anything I do in this game will top this."
Other super-strong epic augments like the Looting MK3 Cautious administers a weak adrenaline shot upon a shield break or the Combat MK3 Aggressive that restores two health every five seconds, but is paused for 30 seconds when damage is taken. So the moral of the story is: upgrade your gearbench and get yourself an MK3 augment.
