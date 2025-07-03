Even though Grow a Garden seems to be all about cultivating the best crops, getting a pet for your farm is something you'll want to consider later down the line. Aside from being cute additions to your plot and adding a bit more character to your garden, a few pets can also add beneficial mutations to your plants which make them more valuable.

Pet Eggs can be purchased from the very start of the game, so you don't need to worry about unlocking anything before you can get one. There are a variety of eggs on offer, all containing different creatures for you to raise in your little garden. These change fairly often, and there are a lot of seasonal pets worth learning about before you decide to invest in a pet. Here's what you need to know to get one, and what to do once it's hatched.

Where to buy pets in Grow a Garden

(Image credit: Roblox)

The Pet Egg Shop is at the opposite end of the map to the Seed Shop. There's no way to teleport there, since you only have buttons for the Seed Shop, your garden, and where you sell items. But it's hard to miss when you wander up that way.

There's always three Pet Eggs out the front for sale, which refresh every 30 minutes, however, you can instantly refresh eggs by using Robux.

The following table lists every pet you can currently get, which egg it's from, and your chances of hatching one. Other pets have been available in the past, and you might see other players with them, but if they aren't listed here, they aren't currently available in the game and the eggs they come from aren't currently in rotation.

All available pets in Grow a Garden

Swipe to scroll horizontally Pet Egg Chance to hatch Dog Common 33.33% Bunny Common 33.33% Golden Lab Common 33.33% Starfish Common Summer 50% Seagull Common Summer 25% Crab Common Summer 25% Flamingo Rare Summer 30% Toucan Rare Summer 25% Sea Turtle Rare Summer 20% Orangutan Rare Summer 15% Seal Rare Summer 10% Ostritch Paradise 40% Peacock Paradise 30% Capybara Paradise 21% Scarlet Macaw Paradise 8% Mimic Octopus Paradise 1% Grey Mouse Mythical 35.71% Brown Mouse Mythical 26.79% Squirrel Mythical 26.79% Red Giant Ant Mythical 8.93% Red Fox Mythical 1.79% Bee Bee 65% Honey Bee Bee 25% Bear Bee Bee 5% Petel Bee Bee 4% Queen Bee Bee 1% Snail Bug 40% Giant Ant Bug 30% Caterpillar Bug 25% Praying Mantis Bug 4% Dragonfly Bug 1% Wasp Anti Bee 55% Tarantula Hawk Anti Bee 30% Moth Anti Bee 13.75% Butterfly Anti Bee 1% Disco Bee Anti Bee 0.25% Meerkat Oasis 45% Sand Snake Oasis 34.5% Axolotl Oasis 15% Hyacinth Macaw Oasis 5% Fennec Fox Oasis 0.5% Hedgehog Night 49% Mole Night 22% Frog Night 14% Echo Frog Night 10% Night Owl Night 4% Raccoon Night 1%

When you've hatched a pet, you'll be able to interact with them in a few ways. The first, and most obvious, is the feed button. Each pet has a hunger bar which you'll need to keep topped up to gain XP and increase the age of your animal, but pretty much any veggies or fruits from your garden will do the trick. Unfortunately, this bar will continue to deplete whether or not you're playing the game so you'll probably need to immediately feed them each time you log in.

Interacting with your pet also gives you the chance to "pick them up", which actually puts them back into your inventory, which is convenient if you want to either gift them to another player or take them to the Pet Egg shop to sell. Finally, the last button labelled "view" will let you see all the information about your pet, including their name, age, weight, hunger, and any traits they may have to help you around the farm.

All unavailable pets in Grow a Garden

The following table lists every pet that has been available in Grow a Garden in the past, but isn't currently in the shop. There's a chance they could return in the future, so don't worry if your favourite isn't available right now.