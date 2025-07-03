Where to buy pets in Grow a Garden

A little helper for your farm.

Player holding a dog pet against a green and blue background in Roblox Grow a Garden
Even though Grow a Garden seems to be all about cultivating the best crops, getting a pet for your farm is something you'll want to consider later down the line. Aside from being cute additions to your plot and adding a bit more character to your garden, a few pets can also add beneficial mutations to your plants which make them more valuable.

Pet Eggs can be purchased from the very start of the game, so you don't need to worry about unlocking anything before you can get one. There are a variety of eggs on offer, all containing different creatures for you to raise in your little garden. These change fairly often, and there are a lot of seasonal pets worth learning about before you decide to invest in a pet. Here's what you need to know to get one, and what to do once it's hatched.

Where to buy pets in Grow a Garden

Player stood in front of the Pet Egg shop in Roblox Grow a Garden

The Pet Egg Shop is at the opposite end of the map to the Seed Shop. There's no way to teleport there, since you only have buttons for the Seed Shop, your garden, and where you sell items. But it's hard to miss when you wander up that way.

There's always three Pet Eggs out the front for sale, which refresh every 30 minutes, however, you can instantly refresh eggs by using Robux.

The following table lists every pet you can currently get, which egg it's from, and your chances of hatching one. Other pets have been available in the past, and you might see other players with them, but if they aren't listed here, they aren't currently available in the game and the eggs they come from aren't currently in rotation.

All available pets in Grow a Garden

Pet

Egg

Chance to hatch

Dog

Common

33.33%

Bunny

Common

33.33%

Golden Lab

Common

33.33%

Starfish

Common Summer

50%

Seagull

Common Summer

25%

Crab

Common Summer

25%

Flamingo

Rare Summer

30%

Toucan

Rare Summer

25%

Sea Turtle

Rare Summer

20%

Orangutan

Rare Summer

15%

Seal

Rare Summer

10%

Ostritch

Paradise

40%

Peacock

Paradise

30%

Capybara

Paradise

21%

Scarlet Macaw

Paradise

8%

Mimic Octopus

Paradise

1%

Grey Mouse

Mythical

35.71%

Brown Mouse

Mythical

26.79%

Squirrel

Mythical

26.79%

Red Giant Ant

Mythical

8.93%

Red Fox

Mythical

1.79%

Bee

Bee

65%

Honey Bee

Bee

25%

Bear Bee

Bee

5%

Petel Bee

Bee

4%

Queen Bee

Bee

1%

Snail

Bug

40%

Giant Ant

Bug

30%

Caterpillar

Bug

25%

Praying Mantis

Bug

4%

Dragonfly

Bug

1%

Wasp

Anti Bee

55%

Tarantula Hawk

Anti Bee

30%

Moth

Anti Bee

13.75%

Butterfly

Anti Bee

1%

Disco Bee

Anti Bee

0.25%

Meerkat

Oasis

45%

Sand Snake

Oasis

34.5%

Axolotl

Oasis

15%

Hyacinth Macaw

Oasis

5%

Fennec Fox

Oasis

0.5%

Hedgehog

Night

49%

Mole

Night

22%

Frog

Night

14%

Echo Frog

Night

10%

Night Owl

Night

4%

Raccoon

Night

1%

When you've hatched a pet, you'll be able to interact with them in a few ways. The first, and most obvious, is the feed button. Each pet has a hunger bar which you'll need to keep topped up to gain XP and increase the age of your animal, but pretty much any veggies or fruits from your garden will do the trick. Unfortunately, this bar will continue to deplete whether or not you're playing the game so you'll probably need to immediately feed them each time you log in.

Interacting with your pet also gives you the chance to "pick them up", which actually puts them back into your inventory, which is convenient if you want to either gift them to another player or take them to the Pet Egg shop to sell. Finally, the last button labelled "view" will let you see all the information about your pet, including their name, age, weight, hunger, and any traits they may have to help you around the farm.

All unavailable pets in Grow a Garden

The following table lists every pet that has been available in Grow a Garden in the past, but isn't currently in the shop. There's a chance they could return in the future, so don't worry if your favourite isn't available right now.

Pet

Egg

Chance to hatch

Black bunny

Uncommon

25%

Chicken

Uncommon

25%

Cat

Uncommon

25%

Deer

Uncommon

25%

Orange Tabby Cat

Rare

33.33%

Spotted Deer

Rare

25%

Pig

Rare

16.67%

Rooster

Rare

16.67%

Monkey

Rare

8.33%

Cow

Legendary

42.55%

Silver Monkey

Legendary

42.55%

Sea Otter

Legendary

10.64%

Turtle

Legendary

2.13%

Polar Bear

Legendary

2.13%

