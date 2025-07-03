Where to buy pets in Grow a Garden
A little helper for your farm.
Even though Grow a Garden seems to be all about cultivating the best crops, getting a pet for your farm is something you'll want to consider later down the line. Aside from being cute additions to your plot and adding a bit more character to your garden, a few pets can also add beneficial mutations to your plants which make them more valuable.
Pet Eggs can be purchased from the very start of the game, so you don't need to worry about unlocking anything before you can get one. There are a variety of eggs on offer, all containing different creatures for you to raise in your little garden. These change fairly often, and there are a lot of seasonal pets worth learning about before you decide to invest in a pet. Here's what you need to know to get one, and what to do once it's hatched.
The Pet Egg Shop is at the opposite end of the map to the Seed Shop. There's no way to teleport there, since you only have buttons for the Seed Shop, your garden, and where you sell items. But it's hard to miss when you wander up that way.
There's always three Pet Eggs out the front for sale, which refresh every 30 minutes, however, you can instantly refresh eggs by using Robux.
The following table lists every pet you can currently get, which egg it's from, and your chances of hatching one. Other pets have been available in the past, and you might see other players with them, but if they aren't listed here, they aren't currently available in the game and the eggs they come from aren't currently in rotation.
All available pets in Grow a Garden
Pet
Egg
Chance to hatch
Dog
Common
33.33%
Bunny
Common
33.33%
Golden Lab
Common
33.33%
Starfish
Common Summer
50%
Seagull
Common Summer
25%
Crab
Common Summer
25%
Flamingo
Rare Summer
30%
Toucan
Rare Summer
25%
Sea Turtle
Rare Summer
20%
Orangutan
Rare Summer
15%
Seal
Rare Summer
10%
Ostritch
Paradise
40%
Peacock
Paradise
30%
Capybara
Paradise
21%
Scarlet Macaw
Paradise
8%
Mimic Octopus
Paradise
1%
Grey Mouse
Mythical
35.71%
Brown Mouse
Mythical
26.79%
Squirrel
Mythical
26.79%
Red Giant Ant
Mythical
8.93%
Red Fox
Mythical
1.79%
Bee
Bee
65%
Honey Bee
Bee
25%
Bear Bee
Bee
5%
Petel Bee
Bee
4%
Queen Bee
Bee
1%
Snail
Bug
40%
Giant Ant
Bug
30%
Caterpillar
Bug
25%
Praying Mantis
Bug
4%
Dragonfly
Bug
1%
Wasp
Anti Bee
55%
Tarantula Hawk
Anti Bee
30%
Moth
Anti Bee
13.75%
Butterfly
Anti Bee
1%
Disco Bee
Anti Bee
0.25%
Meerkat
Oasis
45%
Sand Snake
Oasis
34.5%
Axolotl
Oasis
15%
Hyacinth Macaw
Oasis
5%
Fennec Fox
Oasis
0.5%
Hedgehog
Night
49%
Mole
Night
22%
Frog
Night
14%
Echo Frog
Night
10%
Night Owl
Night
4%
Raccoon
Night
1%
When you've hatched a pet, you'll be able to interact with them in a few ways. The first, and most obvious, is the feed button. Each pet has a hunger bar which you'll need to keep topped up to gain XP and increase the age of your animal, but pretty much any veggies or fruits from your garden will do the trick. Unfortunately, this bar will continue to deplete whether or not you're playing the game so you'll probably need to immediately feed them each time you log in.
Interacting with your pet also gives you the chance to "pick them up", which actually puts them back into your inventory, which is convenient if you want to either gift them to another player or take them to the Pet Egg shop to sell. Finally, the last button labelled "view" will let you see all the information about your pet, including their name, age, weight, hunger, and any traits they may have to help you around the farm.
All unavailable pets in Grow a Garden
The following table lists every pet that has been available in Grow a Garden in the past, but isn't currently in the shop. There's a chance they could return in the future, so don't worry if your favourite isn't available right now.
Pet
Egg
Chance to hatch
Black bunny
Uncommon
25%
Chicken
Uncommon
25%
Cat
Uncommon
25%
Deer
Uncommon
25%
Orange Tabby Cat
Rare
33.33%
Spotted Deer
Rare
25%
Pig
Rare
16.67%
Rooster
Rare
16.67%
Monkey
Rare
8.33%
Cow
Legendary
42.55%
Silver Monkey
Legendary
42.55%
Sea Otter
Legendary
10.64%
Turtle
Legendary
2.13%
Polar Bear
Legendary
2.13%
