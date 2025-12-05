If you've just started playing Elden Ring Nightreign 's new Forsaken Hollows DLC and you're already looking for how to unlock Scholar and Undertaker skins, then congratulations! You've got your priorities right. Fashion first. What's the point in slaying the Dreglord if you can't slay where it truly matters?

Both the new Nightfarers have four skins each, consisting of the usual Dawn and Darkness attire, as well as two Dark Souls skins, a battle which the Undertaker has definitely won. The Dawn and Darkness outfits are kind of hit and miss depending on your preferences, but there are lots you can choose from, so you should find one you like. Here's how to unlock the Elden Ring Nightreign DLC skins.

How to unlock the Elden Ring Nightreign DLC skins

Image 1 of 6 You'll have to beat the Balancers to unlock the Dawn and Darkness skins (Image credit: FromSoftware) And then the Dreglord to unlock the Dark Souls skins (Image credit: FromSoftware) Undertaker Dawn (Image credit: FromSoftware) Undertaker Darkness (Image credit: FromSoftware) Scholar Dawn (Image credit: FromSoftware) Scholar Darkness (Image credit: FromSoftware)

Similar to the Dark Souls outfits in the base game, you'll actually have to do some stuff in order to unlock both the regular outfits for the Scholar and the Undertaker and their own Dark Souls skins.

To unlock the Dawn and Darkness skins for both the Scholar and Undertaker, you need to defeat the Balancers boss. This is the first boss of the DLC that becomes available once you unlock Forsaken Hollows . They aren't too tricky to beat provided you know the Balancers weakness plus some tips to deal with them.

To unlock the Dark Souls skins for both the Scholar and Undertaker, you have to defeat the Dreglord, the second boss of the DLC. You will have gotten a small preview of this big fella when you fought him to unlock the new characters. He'll unlock once you've defeated the Balancers and, though he doesn't have a weakness listed, fire can stun him at certain moments, and deals additional damage, as does holy.

The Dreglord is a fairly tough and long fight, in many ways a battle of attrition similar to taking down Heolstor, so this will be your biggest obstacle to unlocking and enjoying the Scholar and Undertaker's Dark Souls skins.

Once done, you can purchase the outfits at the mirror for either Murk or Sovereign Sigils (which you get for defeating Everdark Sovereigns). You can also buy them from the sigil store instead once you've unlocked that via defeating a sovereign.