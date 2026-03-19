Finding a way to enter Hernand Castle in Crimson Desert will likely be on your to-do list if you tried getting into the area after arriving in the city at the Royal Trading Post. As the tutorial hints, you need a special outfit to impress the guards because, you know, not just anyone can just acquire clothes. Great security measure, guys.

Below I'll explain the two ways to get this specific outfit, what's inside the castle that's worth dressing up for, plus what'll happen if you take the outfit off while inside. Tip: don't do it.

How to enter Hernand Castle in Crimson Desert

Image 1 of 3 You can buy the Hernandian Attire from the Tailor's Shop next to Rhett's blacksmith (Image credit: Pearl Abyss) But you can get it for free if you complete the Actions Speak Louder than Words main quest instead (Image credit: Pearl Abyss) Equip the attire and the guards will let you inside (Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

As the tutorial hints, if you try to pass through the castle gate when you arrive at the Royal Trading Post outside Hernand, you need a special outfit to get inside, namely: Hernandian Attire. There are two ways you can get this:

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Continue the main quest, completing Where Rumors Gather by heading to the tavern, and then Mysterious Man, before completing Actions Speak Louder than Words. In this quest you help a tailor unblock their chimney and they give you the Hernandian Attire as a reward. Purchase the Hernandian Attire from the Tailor's Shop for 3 silver. You can find this a tiny ways east down the road from the tavern, next door to Turnali's Smithy and Rhett's Equipment Shop.

Obviously, it's better to save your silver and just complete the main quest—it doesn't take very long at all. Now simply equip the outfit and wander up to the gate. There are a couple of things of interest in the castle, mainly the Contribution shop and the Hernand Castle Strongbox, though you will need a key to access the room that it's inside and you'll need to be able to steal items as well to actually get its reward.

Some of the armour you can get from the Contribution shop will also give you access to the castle in future. Once you reach Chapter 3, the gates will also open and you'll no longer have to wear your attire.

Just remember to keep it on while in the castle during the earlier chapters if you don't want guards to attack you. If this does accidentally happen, book it to the gate where they'll safely throw you out.