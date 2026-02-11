This Lost Ark skin turns your warrior into a stereotypical gamer, complete with Mountain Dew gut and a pair of slides

[로스트아크] 7주년 아트 공모전 아바타 - 영웅의 궤적 - YouTube Watch On

For the fourth anniversary of Lost Ark's release in the west, the MMO action-RPG added a bunch of skins that, in the original Korean version, were designed by and then voted for by players. The results are mostly in line with what you might expect from Lost Ark's skins—for a while I played a sorceress and every time I went up a tier her outfit got skimpier, so I'm unsurprised to see the skin here is literal lingerie—except for one.

The male warrior skin, which can be applied to all paladins, berserkers, gunlancers, and destroyers, is just a fat guy in a singlet that doesn't fit him. With his glasses and slides, and in the alternate version, a tracksuit and headphones with cat ears, he looks like a caricature of a Lost Ark player. He looks like he has 8,000 hours logged and left a negative review on Steam. For a fun bonus, his weapons are all food-based, so you can swing a giant fried squid instead of a boring old axe or whatever.

(Image credit: Amazon Game Studios)

It's a pretty blatant contrast compared to the winning skin for lady warriors, your slayers and valkyries, who get a boob strap and a skirt with a slit that shows their right ass cheek. It could be worse—that one martial artist skin with the crotch zipper is wild—but still.

This anniversary's new mount is also pretty unusual, in that it's a bus. Remember to thank your driver when you get dropped off at Prideholme. Unlike previous years, the 4th anniversary mount isn't a free gift, so have your credit card at the ready.

The big addition in Lost Ark this month is the Guardianknight class, a halberd-wielding fighter who can tap into the power of the Guardians—gigantic creatures who are the focus of Guardian raids—to summon scaly shields, wings, and other monster-themed additions. Also she wears high heels and has a walk cycle like a Grand Theft Auto streetwalker, because of course she does.