This Lost Ark skin turns your warrior into a stereotypical gamer, complete with Mountain Dew gut and a pair of slides

News
By published

Terrible opinions are optional.

[로스트아크] 7주년 아트 공모전 아바타 - 영웅의 궤적 - YouTube [로스트아크] 7주년 아트 공모전 아바타 - 영웅의 궤적 - YouTube
Watch On

For the fourth anniversary of Lost Ark's release in the west, the MMO action-RPG added a bunch of skins that, in the original Korean version, were designed by and then voted for by players. The results are mostly in line with what you might expect from Lost Ark's skins—for a while I played a sorceress and every time I went up a tier her outfit got skimpier, so I'm unsurprised to see the skin here is literal lingerie—except for one.

(Image credit: Amazon Game Studios)

It's a pretty blatant contrast compared to the winning skin for lady warriors, your slayers and valkyries, who get a boob strap and a skirt with a slit that shows their right ass cheek. It could be worse—that one martial artist skin with the crotch zipper is wild—but still.

This anniversary's new mount is also pretty unusual, in that it's a bus. Remember to thank your driver when you get dropped off at Prideholme. Unlike previous years, the 4th anniversary mount isn't a free gift, so have your credit card at the ready.

The big addition in Lost Ark this month is the Guardianknight class, a halberd-wielding fighter who can tap into the power of the Guardians—gigantic creatures who are the focus of Guardian raids—to summon scaly shields, wings, and other monster-themed additions. Also she wears high heels and has a walk cycle like a Grand Theft Auto streetwalker, because of course she does.

Jody Macgregor
Jody Macgregor
Weekend/AU Editor

Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.

