The company that made a Dark Souls tabletop RPG is doing the same for Elden Ring Nightreign, and honestly, that's harder to imagine

Elden Ring Nightreign was a major shakeup to the formula FromSoftware cultivated over several Dark Souls games, Bloodborne, Sekiro, and Elden Ring—while each of those games is a departure from the last, Nightreign's multiplayer focus and battle royale-inspired format make it a different beast altogether. But even though it was less of an RPG than the studio's past games, it's getting a pen and paper counterpart of its own.

As reported by Polygon, the adaptation was announced on January 26 and will be published by Group SNE, the same folks behind Sword World RPG, Record of Lodoss War, and tabletop adaptations of Dark Souls and Elden Ring. These are Japanese games, and not to be confused with the English-language Dark Souls RPG or Elden Ring board game, which were published by Steamforged Games.

Now, Dark Souls and Elden Ring are easy to picture as roleplaying games. If my understanding of FromSoftware's RPGs isn't outdated, I think it's safe to assume the party is made up of extremely grim-looking knights and wizards who go around killing poetically tragic beasts and monsters while rolling around a lot. Sounds like a good time.

Nightreign, though, is made distinct by its format moreso than its world. In this pen and paper game, will the party be chased around by an ever-shrinking storm? Will character creation limit players to the hero-like nightfarers? We don't know anything about the game yet so it's hard to know for sure, but if I can turn into a giant wolf-man, that's all the convincing I need. If only I spoke Japanese.

The above announcement states that "publication is scheduled for spring 2026," so if you're keen to give the game a shot, you won't be waiting too long. In the meantime, there's always the Forsaken Hollows DLC to catch up on.