The company that made a Dark Souls tabletop RPG is doing the same for Elden Ring Nightreign, and honestly, that's harder to imagine

Group SNE is best known for Record of Lodoss War and Sword World.

Elden Ring Nightreign was a major shakeup to the formula FromSoftware cultivated over several Dark Souls games, Bloodborne, Sekiro, and Elden Ring—while each of those games is a departure from the last, Nightreign's multiplayer focus and battle royale-inspired format make it a different beast altogether. But even though it was less of an RPG than the studio's past games, it's getting a pen and paper counterpart of its own.

As reported by Polygon, the adaptation was announced on January 26 and will be published by Group SNE, the same folks behind Sword World RPG, Record of Lodoss War, and tabletop adaptations of Dark Souls and Elden Ring. These are Japanese games, and not to be confused with the English-language Dark Souls RPG or Elden Ring board game, which were published by Steamforged Games.

