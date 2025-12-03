How to unlock Scholar in Elden Ring Nightreign
Enlist this new learned Nightfarer to the Roundtable Hold.
Puzzling out how to unlock Scholar in Elden Ring Nightreign isn't all that confusing, especially compared to the slightly weird unlock conditions that Duchess had when the game first launched. This learned gentleman is more of a support Nightfarer, debuffing enemies, linking them together for shared damage, and also connecting allies so they heal each other.
He also has a very cool talent focused around consumable items—the more he uses them, the more he levels them up, increasing their overall effectiveness. Finally, someone who might actually get a use out of the Companion Jar talisman.
In order to access the new Balancers boss and The Great Hollows shifting earth event, you need to unlock both Undertaker and Scholar, as well as defeat two Nightlords (including Gladius), so here's how to do it.
How to unlock Scholar in Elden Ring Nightreign
To unlock Scholar in the Forsaken Hollows DLC, you'll first have to beat Tricephalos, the first expedition in the game, and defeat its boss, Gladius. After that, you need to:
- Speak to the Iron Menial in the main room of the Roundtable Hold (this will automatically happen when you spawn in if you've completed Tricephalos)
- Go and see the Small Jar Merchant in the east wing and speak to him
- Interact with the door he indicated next to him to enter a boss fight with the Dreglord (with the Scholar and Undertaker fighting it already)
Now, it doesn't matter whether you defeat the boss or not as far as I can tell. Either way a cutscene will play, and you'll return to the main room of the Roundtable Hold after. Return to the Small Jar Merchant, where the door will now be open. You can speak to the Scholar inside to unlock him as a playable Nightfarer. The Undertaker will also be near the altar so speak to her as well to recruit her.
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Sean's first PC games were Full Throttle and Total Annihilation and his taste has stayed much the same since. When not scouring games for secrets or bashing his head against puzzles, you'll find him revisiting old Total War campaigns, agonizing over his Destiny 2 fit, or still trying to finish the Horus Heresy. Sean has also written for EDGE, Eurogamer, PCGamesN, Wireframe, EGMNOW, and Inverse.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.