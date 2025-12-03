Puzzling out how to unlock Scholar in Elden Ring Nightreign isn't all that confusing, especially compared to the slightly weird unlock conditions that Duchess had when the game first launched. This learned gentleman is more of a support Nightfarer, debuffing enemies, linking them together for shared damage, and also connecting allies so they heal each other.

He also has a very cool talent focused around consumable items—the more he uses them, the more he levels them up, increasing their overall effectiveness. Finally, someone who might actually get a use out of the Companion Jar talisman.

In order to access the new Balancers boss and The Great Hollows shifting earth event, you need to unlock both Undertaker and Scholar, as well as defeat two Nightlords (including Gladius), so here's how to do it.

How to unlock Scholar in Elden Ring Nightreign

Image 1 of 4 Speak to the Iron Menial (Image credit: FromSoftware) Interact with the door after speaking to the Small Jar Merchant (Image credit: FromSoftware) It doesn't matter whether you defeat or get beaten by the Dreglord (Image credit: FromSoftware) Speak to the Scholar in the room that opens up where the door was (Image credit: FromSoftware)

To unlock Scholar in the Forsaken Hollows DLC, you'll first have to beat Tricephalos, the first expedition in the game, and defeat its boss, Gladius. After that, you need to:

Speak to the Iron Menial in the main room of the Roundtable Hold (this will automatically happen when you spawn in if you've completed Tricephalos) Go and see the Small Jar Merchant in the east wing and speak to him Interact with the door he indicated next to him to enter a boss fight with the Dreglord (with the Scholar and Undertaker fighting it already)

Now, it doesn't matter whether you defeat the boss or not as far as I can tell. Either way a cutscene will play, and you'll return to the main room of the Roundtable Hold after. Return to the Small Jar Merchant, where the door will now be open. You can speak to the Scholar inside to unlock him as a playable Nightfarer. The Undertaker will also be near the altar so speak to her as well to recruit her.