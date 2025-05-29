How to unlock Dark Souls outfits in Elden Ring Nightreign
Clad your Nightfarers in a range of classic Souls outfits.
The first question many people will undoubtedly have loading up Elden Ring Nightreign is: where are the Dark Souls outfits? FromSoft showed off these special Souls cosmetics during the overview trailer for the game, where we got to see Solaire, the Faraam set, and Ringfinger Leonhard. The good news is that there are lots more, with two Dark Souls outfits for every character.
The bad news is that they are pretty time-consuming to unlock, and you'll have to complete a big chunk of the game's content and overcome its myriad challenges—chief among them being most of the Elden Ring Nightreign bosses. So we better get started; here's how to unlock the Nightreign Dark Souls outfits, plus a gallery with them all down below and some text explaining which each one is in case you can't puzzle them all out.
How to unlock the Dark Souls outfits in Elden Ring Nightreign
To unlock the Dark Souls outfits for every character in Elden Ring Nightreign, you'll first have to unlock the ability to change appearance and then you need to finish the game. That is to say:
- Defeat four separate Nightlords (including Gladius in the first expedition)
- Defeat Heolstor the Nightlord in the Night Aspect expedition
When you return to the Roundtable Hold, this will unlock the Dark Souls outfits for purchase at the change garb mirror. As mentioned, each character has two Dark Souls outfits each (all of which you can see in the gallery below) and they cost 7,500 Murk each, which is cheaper than the standard outfits.
All Elden Ring Nightreign Dark Souls outfits
Here is every Dark Souls outfit in Nightreign, as well as a list of who each outfit is below and which game they belong to:
Wylder
- Artorias (Dark Souls)
- Faraam set (Dark Souls 2)
Guardian
- Solaire (Dark Souls)
- Alva (Dark Souls 2/3)
Ironeye
- Ringfinger Leonhard (Dark Souls 3)
- Llewellyn set (Dark Souls 2)
Duchess
- Patches (Elden Ring/Dark Souls 1/3)
- Darkwraith Knight (Dark Souls 1/3)
Raider
- Havel (Dark Souls 1/3)
- Siegmeyer/Siegward of Catarina (Dark Souls 1/2/3)
Revenant
- Sister Friede (Dark Souls 3)
- Old Sorcerer set (Dark Souls 3)
Recluse
- Karla the Witch (Dark Souls 3)
- Emerald Herald (Dark Souls 2)
