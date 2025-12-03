How to unlock the Forsaken Hollows DLC in Elden Ring Nightreign

As is ever the case with FromSoftware DLC, part of the challenge with Elden Ring Nightreign's expansion is working out how to unlock The Forsaken Hollows. Thankfully, it's nowhere near as cryptic as something like the Artorias of the Abyss expansion in Dark Souls, which was pretty much impossible to find unless you knew where to look.

With Nightreign, you've simply got to fulfill a few specific requirements, similar to unlocking Duchess and Revenant in the main game. You'll have to defeat some Nightlords, but chances are, unless you're starting fresh, you will have already done that. Either way, here's how to unlock the Forsaken Hollows DLC in Nightreign.

How to start the Forsaken Hollows in Elden Ring Nightreign

You'll unlock a new room behind the Small Jar Merchant after you fulfill the unlock requirements (Image credit: FromSoftware)

There are a couple of conditions you'll have to meet to start the new Forsaken Hollows expansion content for Nightreign. These are:

Defeat two different Nightlord expeditions (including the first Tricephalos expedition). I recommend Augur if you want an easy second win. Unlock both the Undertaker and the Scholar Nightfarers. While FromSoft has already provided a vague outline for this, I'll link a couple of guides above when I know the exact specifics for each.

Once you've done both, head to the Small Jar Merchant in the east wing of the Roundtable Hold to find that the door behind him has opened into a chapel. Now, you'll be able to undertake the new shifting earth event 'The Great Hollow' and the expedition for the Balancers boss.

DLC content will also start showing up in Deep of Night, which is a bit terrifying, but it's important to note that you need to matchmake with other DLC owners for that to happen, so it's not necessarily guaranteed if you're playing with randoms versus people you know who have the expansion.