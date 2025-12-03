Working out how to unlock Undertaker in Elden Ring Nightreign is actually a lot simpler than it was for previous characters like Duchess . This nun is set to be one of the most powerful characters in the game alongside Wylder, entering a state where she can surge-sprint without consuming stamina as well as get an enhanced dodge.

She can also use her art whenever another character uses theirs, which is pretty cracked if I'm frank. You'll need to unlock both Undertaker and Scholar, as well as defeat two Nightlords (including Gladius), if you want to access the new Balancers boss and The Great Hollows Shifting Earth event, so you'll need to do this first before you can start Forsaken Hollows properly.

How to unlock Undertaker in Elden Ring Nightreign

Image 1 of 4 Speak to the Iron Menial (Image credit: FromSoftware) Interact with the door indicated by the Small Jar Merchant after speaking to him (Image credit: FromSoftware) It doesn't matter whether you defeat the Dreglord (Image credit: FromSoftware) Head back to the door to find an open room with the Undertaker inside (Image credit: FromSoftware)

To unlock Undertaker in Nightreign's Forsaken Hollows expansion, you first have to defeat Tricephalos, the first expedition which culminates in the Gladius boss. Once you return, you need to:

Speak to the Iron Menial by the roundtable in the main room (this will automatically happen when you spawn in if you've completed Tricephalos) Go to see the Small Jar Merchant in the east wing of the Roundtable Hold and speak to him Interact with the door he indicates by him to be summoned into a boss fight with the Dreglord (with Undertaker fighting it already)

Now, it doesn't matter whether you defeat this boss or not. Either way, a cutscene will play introducing you to the Dreglord, and then you'll be teleported back to the main room of the Roundtable Hold. Return to the door by the Small Jar Merchant to find it open and head inside. You'll find the Undertaker just in front of the altar, so speak to her to unlock her. You can also speak to the Scholar at the same time to unlock him.