How to prepare for the Return to Beast's Castle update in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley is rolling out its next update, Return to Beast's Castle, on October 1, 2025, which will take us back to the Beauty and the Beast realm to meet two new characters. We've only had a very brief look into the update, revealing that Cogsworth and Lumiere will be joining us, but outside of that, the adventure largely remains a mystery.

If you're waiting for it to roll out, there are a few things you can do to pass the time and get ready for the update. These are a few steps I will be taking to make sure my valley is as prepared as possible, and to stop any annoying hurdles from getting in the way of me welcoming two new companions.

As always, the majority of these tasks are optional, but you will definitely need access to the Beauty and the Beast realm. So tick that off your list, and you're free to prepare for the Return to Beast's Castle update in your own way.

Make sure you've got access to the Beauty and the Beast realm

This will be an essential part of this update. In both the roadmap and the title for the update, Disney Dreamlight Valley emphasises that this will be a "return" to the realm. So, it's best to have it already unlocked and explored in the Dream Castle. If you're yet to enter the realm and meet its first set of residents, then you'll be able to unlock it for 12,500 Dreamlight. You'll then be able to meet Belle and the Beast, who I assume will also play a significant role in the upcoming update.

It's best to clear out any quests relating to the realm, including the unlock quests for Belle and the Beast, too. This will give you the freedom to go back whenever you need to, and if it's anything like the Timon and Pumbaa unlock requirements, you'll need to have the realm essentially cleared out before you can think about beginning the newest update.

Be sure to level up your friendships with Belle and the Beast

If you've already unlocked the realm, or you've just done so, then it's time to dedicate some time to the Beast and Belle's friendship quests. I'm aiming to get both of their friendship levels as close to level 10 as I possibly can before the Return to Beast's Castle update. Even though we don't know how significant a role they'll play for certain, I don't want to be met with any friendship-related roadblocks to stop me from welcoming Cogsworth and Lumiere to the valley. Fortunately, a lot of these quests are straightforward so you shouldn't have to pour too much time into them.

Gather some ingredients

(Image credit: Gameloft)

Without knowing the ins and outs of what quests the return to the realm will bring, it's hard to know how to prepare accordingly. However, with the "Be Our Guest" dinner party being a scene Lumiere is known for, it wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility to recreate something similar as one of his friendship quests. If this is the case, I imagine cooking a decent selection of meals, similar to the tea party you hosted in the Wonderland Whimsy update, will be important.

Rather than cooking meals in advance, I'd suggest growing a few basic veggies and crops like wheat, carrots, and pumpkins. Having these to hand will save you from needing to wait for crops to grow should you need them for a quest, which is often where my progression pauses for a bit. It's also worth grabbing some ingredients like eggs, milk, and cheese from Remy's Restaurant, too.