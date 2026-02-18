All the Sims 4 Royalty & Legacy cheats you need to attain a noble lifestyle without the effort

The Sims 4 Royalty & Legacy expansion allows players to join dynasties and become nobles for the very first time. Rising up the ranks or choosing to take down your rivals is a game of patience, drama, and unforeseen consequences. Luckily, a public peeing scandal couldn’t stop my rise to power for long.

But, as with any The Sims 4 expansion, there’s cheat codes that can make your journey a little easier. So, whether you’re aspiring to become the head of a Dynasty or ruler of the entire Kingdom of Ondarion, the path doesn’t have to be so treacherous. From fulfilling the Social Puppeteer aspiration to earning a quick and easy Noble promotion, here’s all the cheats you need to know in The Sims 4 Royalty & Legacy.

How to enable The Sims 4 cheats

Before you can use the cheats in The Sims 4 Royalty & Legacy expansion, you need to enable them. Simply press Ctrl + Shift + C to open the cheat console in the upper left-hand corner. Then type your cheat codes into the console and press enter to activate them.

If you’re looking to use the shift + click cheats from this guide, the first cheat you'll need to enter is "testingCheats true". This enables a lot of freedom to use The Sims 4 cheats, and in Royalty & Legacy, it’s especially handy for shifting Favor and enabling Power Shift events.

The Sims 4 Royalty & Legacy skill cheats

(Image credit: Electronic Arts)

The new Swordsmanship skill will enable you to rise up the Noble career ranks, defeat opponents in duels, and even potentially pull the Simcalibur sword from the magic stone. Here’s how to level up quickly:

Stats.set_skill_level major_Swordmanship 10

The max skill level for Swordsmaship is 10, but you can enter any value up to 10 to pick a more specific skill level.

The Sims 4 Royalty & Legacy trait cheats

(Image credit: Electronic Arts)

If you’re looking for an easier way to get the Threadshifter trait than working out how to complete Anansi’s Trials, then there’s a cheat for you. Plus, there’s other traits you can equip if you’re looking to possess Noble standing:

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Traits.equip_trait trait_Threadshifter - equip Threadshifter trait

- equip Threadshifter trait Traits.remove_trait trait_Threadshifter - remove Threadshifter trait

- remove Threadshifter trait Traits.equip_trait trait_noblecareer_BlueBlood - equip Blue Blood trait

- equip Blue Blood trait Traits.equip_trait trait_noblecareer_Promised - equip Promised Noble Inheritance

- equip Promised Noble Inheritance Traits.equip_trait trait_noblecareer_ExRank - equip Former Noble Hustler

- equip Former Noble Hustler Traits.equip_trait trait_noblecareer_RegalRomancer - equip Regal Romancer

The Sims 4 Royalty & Legacy career cheats

(Image credit: Electronic Arts)

Learning how to become a noble in The Sims 4 Royalty & Legacy isn’t as linear as the usual career paths, but if you want to cut out the middleman, here’s the cheats that’ll help you:

Careers.add_career Noble - to join the Noble career

- to join the Noble career Careers.promote Noble - earn a Noble promotion

- earn a Noble promotion Careers.demote Noble - earn a Noble demotion

The Sims 4 Royalty & Legacy dynasty cheats

(Image credit: Electronic Arts)

To rule a great dynasty, you need prestige and unity. Luckily, you can cheat your way there, as any mischievous ruler might do:

Stats.set_stat rankedstatistic_Dynasty_prestige 0 - for Prestige level 0

- for Prestige level 0 Stats.set_stat rankedstatistic_Dynasty_prestige 100 - for Prestige level 1

- for Prestige level 1 Stats.set_stat rankedstatistic_Dynasty_prestige 450 - for Prestige level 2

- for Prestige level 2 Stats.set_stat rankedstatistic_Dynasty_prestige 1350 - for Prestige level 3

- for Prestige level 3 Stats.set_stat rankedstatistic_Dynasty_prestige 3300 - for Prestige level 4

- for Prestige level 4 Stats.set_stat rankedstatistic_Dynasty_prestige 6700 - for Prestige level 5

- for Prestige level 5 Stats.set_stat rankedstatistic_Dynasty_prestige 11100 - for Prestige level 6

- for Prestige level 6 Stats.set_stat rankedstatistic_Dynasty_prestige 16100 - for Prestige level 7

- for Prestige level 7 Stats.set_stat rankedstatistic_Dynasty_prestige 21100 - for Prestige level 8

- for Prestige level 8 Stats.set_stat rankedstatistic_Dynasty_prestige 26100 - for Prestige level 9

- for Prestige level 9 Stats.set_stat rankedstatistic_Dynasty_prestige 31100 - for Prestige level 10

- for Prestige level 10 Stats.set_stat rankedstatistic_Dynasty_unity 0-44 - for a Crisis state

- for a Crisis state Stats.set_stat rankedstatistic_Dynasty_unity 45-84 - for a Neutral state

- for a Neutral state Stats.set_stat rankedstatistic_Dynasty_unity 85-130 - for a Stable state

The Sims 4 Royalty & Legacy aspiration cheats

(Image credit: Electronic Arts)

The Social Puppeteer aspiration has many devious and sometimes tricky milestones you need to complete. The final reward is an Ironclad Reputation, meaning you can’t be extorted and you also have a much better chance of extorting others. If you want the trait without all the hassle, you can use this cheat:

Aspirations.complete_current_milestone - to complete the Social Puppeteer aspiration

The Sims 4 Royalty & Legacy death cheats

(Image credit: Electronic Arts)

In Royalty & Legacy, there’s a new way to cause a Sim’s death and that’s by tampering with the new cuckoo clock item. Make it easier by using this cheat:

Traits.equip_trait trait_Ghost_SecretPassageway - death by cuckoo clock

The Sims 4 Royalty & Legacy shift+click cheats

(Image credit: Electronic Arts)

As long as you’ve followed the instructions for enabling shift+click cheats mentioned above, you’ll be able to select your Sim and pick "EP21 - Royalty & Legacy…"

Under this branch, you’ll see "Noble Favor…" which gives you a choice to pick level 1, 2 or 3 in favor of the Commoners or level 1, 2 or 3 for Royal favor. You can also choose level 0 which will give you neutral favor.

There’s also "Power Shift Events…" where you can either "Create Crystal Slippers" to find crystal slippers in your Sim’s inventory which they can wear at Grand Balls to enhance charisma. Or "Create Noble Frog" which will also then appear in your inventory. From there, you can choose to kiss said Noble frog and marry them.