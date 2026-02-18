All the Sims 4 Royalty & Legacy cheats you need to attain a noble lifestyle without the effort
Get all the traits and skill cheats for Royalty & Legacy plus some other handy dynasty and favor controls.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
The Sims 4 Royalty & Legacy expansion allows players to join dynasties and become nobles for the very first time. Rising up the ranks or choosing to take down your rivals is a game of patience, drama, and unforeseen consequences. Luckily, a public peeing scandal couldn’t stop my rise to power for long.
But, as with any The Sims 4 expansion, there’s cheat codes that can make your journey a little easier. So, whether you’re aspiring to become the head of a Dynasty or ruler of the entire Kingdom of Ondarion, the path doesn’t have to be so treacherous. From fulfilling the Social Puppeteer aspiration to earning a quick and easy Noble promotion, here’s all the cheats you need to know in The Sims 4 Royalty & Legacy.
How to enable The Sims 4 cheats
Before you can use the cheats in The Sims 4 Royalty & Legacy expansion, you need to enable them. Simply press Ctrl + Shift + C to open the cheat console in the upper left-hand corner. Then type your cheat codes into the console and press enter to activate them.
If you’re looking to use the shift + click cheats from this guide, the first cheat you'll need to enter is "testingCheats true". This enables a lot of freedom to use The Sims 4 cheats, and in Royalty & Legacy, it’s especially handy for shifting Favor and enabling Power Shift events.
The Sims 4 Royalty & Legacy skill cheats
The new Swordsmanship skill will enable you to rise up the Noble career ranks, defeat opponents in duels, and even potentially pull the Simcalibur sword from the magic stone. Here’s how to level up quickly:
- Stats.set_skill_level major_Swordmanship 10
The max skill level for Swordsmaship is 10, but you can enter any value up to 10 to pick a more specific skill level.
The Sims 4 Royalty & Legacy trait cheats
If you’re looking for an easier way to get the Threadshifter trait than working out how to complete Anansi’s Trials, then there’s a cheat for you. Plus, there’s other traits you can equip if you’re looking to possess Noble standing:
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
- Traits.equip_trait trait_Threadshifter - equip Threadshifter trait
- Traits.remove_trait trait_Threadshifter - remove Threadshifter trait
- Traits.equip_trait trait_noblecareer_BlueBlood - equip Blue Blood trait
- Traits.equip_trait trait_noblecareer_Promised - equip Promised Noble Inheritance
- Traits.equip_trait trait_noblecareer_ExRank - equip Former Noble Hustler
- Traits.equip_trait trait_noblecareer_RegalRomancer - equip Regal Romancer
The Sims 4 Royalty & Legacy career cheats
Learning how to become a noble in The Sims 4 Royalty & Legacy isn’t as linear as the usual career paths, but if you want to cut out the middleman, here’s the cheats that’ll help you:
- Careers.add_career Noble - to join the Noble career
- Careers.promote Noble - earn a Noble promotion
- Careers.demote Noble - earn a Noble demotion
The Sims 4 Royalty & Legacy dynasty cheats
To rule a great dynasty, you need prestige and unity. Luckily, you can cheat your way there, as any mischievous ruler might do:
- Stats.set_stat rankedstatistic_Dynasty_prestige 0 - for Prestige level 0
- Stats.set_stat rankedstatistic_Dynasty_prestige 100 - for Prestige level 1
- Stats.set_stat rankedstatistic_Dynasty_prestige 450 - for Prestige level 2
- Stats.set_stat rankedstatistic_Dynasty_prestige 1350 - for Prestige level 3
- Stats.set_stat rankedstatistic_Dynasty_prestige 3300 - for Prestige level 4
- Stats.set_stat rankedstatistic_Dynasty_prestige 6700 - for Prestige level 5
- Stats.set_stat rankedstatistic_Dynasty_prestige 11100 - for Prestige level 6
- Stats.set_stat rankedstatistic_Dynasty_prestige 16100 - for Prestige level 7
- Stats.set_stat rankedstatistic_Dynasty_prestige 21100 - for Prestige level 8
- Stats.set_stat rankedstatistic_Dynasty_prestige 26100 - for Prestige level 9
- Stats.set_stat rankedstatistic_Dynasty_prestige 31100 - for Prestige level 10
- Stats.set_stat rankedstatistic_Dynasty_unity 0-44 - for a Crisis state
- Stats.set_stat rankedstatistic_Dynasty_unity 45-84 - for a Neutral state
- Stats.set_stat rankedstatistic_Dynasty_unity 85-130 - for a Stable state
The Sims 4 Royalty & Legacy aspiration cheats
The Social Puppeteer aspiration has many devious and sometimes tricky milestones you need to complete. The final reward is an Ironclad Reputation, meaning you can’t be extorted and you also have a much better chance of extorting others. If you want the trait without all the hassle, you can use this cheat:
- Aspirations.complete_current_milestone - to complete the Social Puppeteer aspiration
The Sims 4 Royalty & Legacy death cheats
In Royalty & Legacy, there’s a new way to cause a Sim’s death and that’s by tampering with the new cuckoo clock item. Make it easier by using this cheat:
- Traits.equip_trait trait_Ghost_SecretPassageway - death by cuckoo clock
The Sims 4 Royalty & Legacy shift+click cheats
As long as you’ve followed the instructions for enabling shift+click cheats mentioned above, you’ll be able to select your Sim and pick "EP21 - Royalty & Legacy…"
Under this branch, you’ll see "Noble Favor…" which gives you a choice to pick level 1, 2 or 3 in favor of the Commoners or level 1, 2 or 3 for Royal favor. You can also choose level 0 which will give you neutral favor.
There’s also "Power Shift Events…" where you can either "Create Crystal Slippers" to find crystal slippers in your Sim’s inventory which they can wear at Grand Balls to enhance charisma. Or "Create Noble Frog" which will also then appear in your inventory. From there, you can choose to kiss said Noble frog and marry them.
Sims 4 cheats: Life hacks
Sims 3 cheats: Classic hacks
Sims 4 mods: Play your way
Sims 4 CC: Custom content
Project Rene: What we know
Games like The Sims: More to life
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.