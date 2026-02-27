Looking to expand Grace's inventory in Resident Evil Requiem? The kidnapped FBI agent starts with a measly eight slots, and considering how much stuff there is to grab in the Care Center, you'll quickly find yourself full up, or discarding items to hold onto important quest bits. To get more space, you're going to need a Hip Pouch, a special upgrade that'll give Grace more room to work with.

Below I'll run through the three Hip Pouch locations you can find in the Care Center, plus where to find the first one you desperately need to give yourself a bit more item space ASAP.

How to expand Grace's inventory in Resident Evil Requiem

Image 1 of 4 The first Hip Pouch costs three Antique Coins in the West Wing Parlor (Image credit: Capcom) The second Hip Pouch is in the Security Point locked room next to Filing (Image credit: Capcom) The third is in the basement after you move the forklift near to Processing (Image credit: Capcom) The final Hip Pouch is available much, much later (Image credit: Capcom)

To add two more slots to Grace's inventory early on, you'll want to buy the Hip Pouch from the Parlor after you solve the unicorn door puzzle in the West Wing. You'll need three Antique Coins to purchase it, but once you do, you'll get a whole 25% more carrying capacity! Okay, two additional slots isn't a lot, but that's more than Jill Valentine ever got. And there are more Hip Pouch locations in the Care Center which I've listed below. Remember, you can also store items in the box in the Guard Office save point.

All Resident Evil Requiem Hip Pouch locations

There are three Hip Pouches you can get in the Care Center:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Location Where to find it Parlor, 1F West Wing You can purchase this for three Antique Coins from one of the coin cabinets against the wall. Filing Room, 1F West Wing Accessible once you have the ID Wristband (Level 1) to open the Security Point door in the Filing Room. This leads into a small storage area with the pouch on a sideboard at the back. Processing, -1F Basement Right by where you find the last joint plug in Processing. Grab the forklift key, use it to move the forklift, and collect the pouch from the table in the room just behind.

Make sure to grab the Hip Pouch from the Basement while you're down there, because you won't be able to return afterwards.

There is also one final pouch much, much later in Bioweapon Repository 05, on a crate in a container just as you enter the main part of the room. This will fill out the final two slots in Grace's inventory, but don't worry since it's very hard to miss.