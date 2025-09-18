Dying Light: The Beast dockets: Codes to kickstart your weapons cache
Limited-time freebies to get you out of Castor Woods in one piece.
Rural zombie hell doesn't give Kyle much in the way of freebies, so Dying Light: The Beast docket codes come in handy when resources run low. They can pop up just about anywhere there's a mention of the series, and we've seen them hidden in trailers, shared shared during events, and posted on social media
It all ties in through Techland's Pilgrims Outpost—which also includes rewards for the original Dying Light and its sequel. All you'll need is a Techland account to link to Steam or Epic Games (wherever you bought Dying Light: The Beast) and you can start cashing in. If you're ready for the freebies, I've got all working Dying Light: The Beast codes listed below along with extra help on getting started.
Dying Light: The Beast docket codes and rewards
Thanks to the community effort on the Dying Light subreddit, I was able to round up and test all of these Dying Light: The Beast docket codes and confirm they're active for launch. We'll keep this updated for any new or expired codes.
Active Dying Light the Beast docket codes
- TCR 10-09 18:37:11
- 924E-D10C-A875
- 23D4-CEEB-AA27
- 4FF1-42D7-8C8B
- 1984R101P24601
- CH-29-600623-34
- 4 8 15 16 23 42
- 357911
- T1701
- Sp024107
- 321BCR
- WASD
- THEULTIMATESURVIVOR
- GUTTENTAGHERRBOBER
- DOCKETCODE
- Night
- Xiaoheihe
- Halvalover
- EDGAR
- EWA
How docket codes work in Dying Light: The Beast
🔸Most codes provide a weapon with RNG stats/rarity
🔸Docket weapons can't be repaired at a crafting bench
🔸Rewards are available for one-time use in each new save
🔸Docket items are the same level as the player
More Dying Light: The Beast docket rewards
The Pilgrim's Outpost offers other ways to get extra freebies, including two right off the bat for owning the other Dying Light games. There are also in-game events and bounties to start collecting Pilgrim Tokens—currency you can trade for even more unique items.
- Spectral Baseball Bat - Link account that owns Dying Light to the outpost
- Hussar - Link account that owns Dying Light 2: Stay Human to the outpost
Expired Dying Light: The Beast docket codes
There are no expired Dying Light: The Beast codes for now.
How to redeem Dying Light: The Beast docket codes
Create a Pilgrim's Outpost account to get dockets
Dying Light: The Beast dockets are only available in game after completing the second quest, Safe Haven.
- Create a Pilgrim's Outpost account, then open the Dashboard
- Connect the platform where you purchased Dying Light: The Beast
- Click Redeem in the top right and enter your code
- Visit any in-game stash to retrieve your docket code rewards
When you're able to visit your stash, select the Redeemable Rewards tab from the top of the window. You should see an item labeled The Beast Docket available under Tools.
