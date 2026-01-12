All Devil Hunter codes for January 2026: Extra fiend and clan rerolls

The Roblox open world action game Devil Hunter drops you into yet another anime-inspired setting with characters, enemies, and arenas all based on the Chainsaw Man manga. Much like the characters in the shounen series, there's a long list of factions to ally yourself with, but don't worry if you're initially saddled with a group you don't like. There are usually a few active Devil Hunter codes to redeem for things like extra clan rerolls and more Yen, so keep checking back for freebies.

All active Devil Hunter codes

FREESLOT - 1x Character Slot (available to Trainee ranks)

- 1x Character Slot (available to Trainee ranks) 100KLIKES - 2x Fiend Reroll, 2x Clan Reroll, 1x Hair Color Reroll

Expired Devil Hunter codes

FPS - 2x Fiend Reroll, 2 Clan Reroll

- 2x Fiend Reroll, 2 Clan Reroll ILOVEROBLOX - 1x Fiend Reroll, 1x Clan Reroll, 15,000 Yen

- 1x Fiend Reroll, 1x Clan Reroll, 15,000 Yen 75KLIKES - 1x Fiend Reroll, 1x Clan Reroll, 1x Skill Reset Point, 200,000 Yen

- 1x Fiend Reroll, 1x Clan Reroll, 1x Skill Reset Point, 200,000 Yen 50KLIKES - 1x Fiend Reroll, 1x Clan Reroll, 1x Skill Reset Point

- 1x Fiend Reroll, 1x Clan Reroll, 1x Skill Reset Point 20KLIKES - 1x Fiend Reroll, 1x Clan Reroll, 1x Skill Reset Point, 50,000 Yen

- 1x Fiend Reroll, 1x Clan Reroll, 1x Skill Reset Point, 50,000 Yen 10KLIKES - 1x Fiend Reroll, 1x Clan Reroll, 25,000 Yen

- 1x Fiend Reroll, 1x Clan Reroll, 25,000 Yen RELEASE2026 - 1x Fiend Reroll, 1x Clan Reroll, 35,000 Yen

- 1x Fiend Reroll, 1x Clan Reroll, 35,000 Yen MELO150K - 1x Fiend Reroll, 1x Clan Reroll, 1x Skill Reset Point, 75,000 Yen

How to redeem Devil Hunter codes

(Image credit: Melo Interactive / Roblox)

You can redeem Devil Hunter codes after completing enough quests to unlock the phone and reach the First Class Hunter rank. Gaining phone access won't take long, but you'll have to complete quite a few quests to achieve First Class Hunter. The occasional code doesn't require leveling your rank, but most do.

Join the Devil Hunter Roblox group and launch the game Finish the first few quests to unlock access to the phone Continue completing quests for the First Class Hunter rank Open your phone with the 'N' key Select Codes from the interface and input any active Devil Hunter code Hit the 'Enter' key to redeem your code

If your Devil Hunter code isn't working, double check it for any extra spaces or characters. It's also another Roblox game kind enough to include more robust error messages, so it should tell you if the code is invalid, expired, or requires a higher hunter rank.