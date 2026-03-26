Dying Light: The Beast's new mode means the zombies you kill won't respawn… but neither will all the loot you need to survive

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Restored Land is a free update with a twist on Kyle Crane's zombie horror adventure.

Kyle Crane standing near dead zombies
(Image credit: Techland)

It always felt a little odd to me in Dying Light: The Beast that Kyle Crane could arrive in the little town of Castor Woods, spend all his spare time stomping and slashing thousand zombies into goop… and have essentially no effect on anything.

Every time Kyle steps out of Town Hall, the plaza is filled with zombies again. Clear out a building and the next day it's swarming with infected as if nothing had happened. Crane is the most badass zombie-killer in history, but he's proof positive that one man can't make a difference.

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Christopher Livingston
Christopher Livingston
Senior Editor

Chris started playing PC games in the 1980s, started writing about them in the early 2000s, and (finally) started getting paid to write about them in the late 2000s. Following a few years as a regular freelancer, PC Gamer hired him in 2014, probably so he'd stop emailing them asking for more work. Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring storylines in RPGs so he can make up his own.

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