How to change appearance in Monster Hunter Wilds

Want to change appearance in Monster Hunter Wilds ? Let me guess: you accidentally made an absolute monstrosity of a hunter and are rapidly regretting your decision. Honestly, sometimes characters just don't look the same in the game as they do in the creator—something about the light maybe? You're kind of in luck, though, since Wilds features an option to change appearance.

Unlike many other games, you also don't have to jump through any hoops to get there, either. You can change your appearance as soon as you unlock your tent in the Windward Plains Base Camp, and from then on you can change it via Pop-up Camps , too. The bad news is that this option is limited and if you want full character customization you'll have to pay for it. Here are all of the ways to change your appearance in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Monster Hunter Wilds: How to change appearance

Image 1 of 2 You can change appearance in your tent (Image credit: Capcom) This lets you tweak some aspects of your appearance (Image credit: Capcom)

There are two different ways to change appearance in Monster Hunter Wilds. The first is to change it via your tent, either in a base camp or a Pop-up Camp. You simply need to:

Enter your tent Cycle along to the Appearance menu on the far right Select the Change Appearance option

This will take you to the same appearance screen from the start of the game and let you customize:

Hair and eye colour

Makeup

Voice

Walking style

Clothes and underclothes

You can also do the same for your Palico. Once you've made your changes, back out of the menu by pressing B (on controller) and you'll get a prompt asking if you've finished editing appearance. Select the save changes option. If you want to customize your physical appearance you need to use a character edit voucher, which is a paid item. To do this:

Return to Title Screen Select Start Game Hover over your save file and press X or Square on controller to choose the Edit Character option

If you have a character edit voucher or Palico edit voucher, you can now change everything about your hunter or cat companion. It's effectively like making them from scratch, just as you did at the start of the game. As mentioned, character edit vouchers are a paid item that you have to buy a three-pack of as DLC. You can do so in the Steam store or by talking to Conut at the Support Desk in the base camp and then selecting the DLC option.

You'll need a character edit voucher to change your appearance entirely (Image credit: Capcom)

I'd definitely recommend exploring the change appearance option in your tent first, and if that isn't enough, you could potentially start again if you're not too far through rather than forking out money.