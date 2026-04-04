A new Crimson Desert patch adds the only RPG feature that matters: A hide helmet button

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Show us that jawline, Kliff.

Kliff stands in ornate armor, sans helmet. It is a screenshot of Crimson Desert.
(Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

Crimson Desert has gotten frequent and hefty updates since its blockbuster release, and today has brought yet another payload of changes. You can read all about it on developer Pearl Abyss's website, but let me skip to the good stuff: you can hide your helmet now.

The highly requested feature is delightfully granular, too. In settings under "Language & Gameplay," you can choose whether your equipped headgear shows in cutscenes, all the time, only in combat, or not at all. Warhammer miniatures have taught me that the less protective headgear a character is wearing, the cooler they are, so I know which option I'd pick.

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Justin Wagner
Justin Wagner

Justin first became enamored with PC gaming when World of Warcraft and Neverwinter Nights 2 rewired his brain as a wide-eyed kid. As time has passed, he's amassed a hefty backlog of retro shooters, CRPGs, and janky '90s esoterica. Whether he's extolling the virtues of Shenmue or troubleshooting some fiddly old MMO, it's hard to get his mind off games with more ambition than scruples. When he's not at his keyboard, he's probably birdwatching or daydreaming about a glorious comeback for real-time with pause combat. Any day now...

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