A new Crimson Desert patch adds the only RPG feature that matters: A hide helmet button

Crimson Desert has gotten frequent and hefty updates since its blockbuster release, and today has brought yet another payload of changes. You can read all about it on developer Pearl Abyss's website, but let me skip to the good stuff: you can hide your helmet now.

The highly requested feature is delightfully granular, too. In settings under "Language & Gameplay," you can choose whether your equipped headgear shows in cutscenes, all the time, only in combat, or not at all. Warhammer miniatures have taught me that the less protective headgear a character is wearing, the cooler they are, so I know which option I'd pick.

Of course, maybe you're one of those sickos who thinks it's uncouth for a game to give you the mechanical benefit of an equipped helmet without serving you the just penance of an uglier outfit. If you're desperate to see more headgear and not less, you'll be pleased to know that there's a new armor set and helmet for cats in the update. (Lots of games would benefit from patch notes like "there's a new armor set and helmet for cats," I reckon.)

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You can also expand your camp storage to a whopping 1,000 slots, and if you have a bone to pick with the updated movement controls, a "classic" option has been implemented so you can return to the old ways.

It's odd to see a single-player game reinvent itself so quickly and thoroughly so soon after release, but the changes seem welcome. PC Gamer features producer Mollie Taylor gave the game an impressive 80 in her review, and while Crimson Desert hasn't been universally beloved nor free from controversy, it seems like it's been on an upward trajectory since its launch.