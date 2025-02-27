Where to catch a Dapperwing in Monster Hunter Wilds

Determining how to catch a Dapperwing in Monster Hunter Wilds is a key part of one of the game's initial sidequests. Previously, you will have helped Dareel complete his research report by catching a Tracktail Lizard, but a second researcher will accuse you of playing favorites, thus beginning the Samin's Research Report quest.

As with the previous quest, your job is to locate a specific type of endemic life; the Dapperwing. This little green bird with pointy orange ears is quite distinctive, and I was relieved to discover it's a lot harder to spook than the lizard in the previous quest. Here's where to find a Dapperwing in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Monster Hunter Wilds Dapperwing location

You can find Dapperwings perched around the Scarlet Forest (Image credit: Capcom)

You can find the Dapperwing close to the base camp in the Scarlet Forest. If you head straight out of the camp into area 1 and 2, you'll spot these handsome-looking green birds perched on various branches. The real trick is finding one close enough to the ground that your capture net will reach it. The screenshot above shows the spot of a low branch where there were some Dapperwings perched if you're having trouble.

There are also a lot of Dapperwings perched on the columns at the base of the waterfall in area 15, as well as quite a few above the waterfall in area 17. When you have one in your sights, hold the left bumper on controller and select the capture net in the top right of the essential items hotwheel using the right stick. Aim with LT and when the border of the box glows orange, press RT to capture it.

Some of the birds are too high for the capture net to reach (Image credit: Capcom)

Thankfully these birds are pretty chill and won't fly away, so it's an easy catch. All you need to do now is head back to Samin and deliver the specimen.

As a reward you'll get 10 Blue Mushrooms, five honey, and 50 Guild Points for your trouble.