Monster Hunter Wilds' first free title update DLC will add Mizutsune and 'additional updates' and event quests
Capcom gives the first details on Monster Hunter Wilds post-launch support.
During Sony's State of Play livestream on Wednesday, Capcom debuted the final launch trailer for Monster Hunter Wilds, which ends with a tease of what we can expect after launch. We now know the first monster we'll get to face after greatswording our way through high rank: Mizutsune, a serpentine leviathan that debuted back in 2015 in Monster Hunter: Generations. Mizutsune skipped Monster Hunter World, but did make an appearance in 2021's Monster Hunter Rise.
In addition to Mizutsune, Capcom's Monster Hunter Wilds title update roadmap for spring includes event quests and "additional updates," which it's keeping vague for now.
Capcom noted that the second free title update for Wilds will be coming in summer 2025 with another additional monster and event quests
That's unfortunately all we have to go on for now, but I'd say we can expect Capcom to start talking about updates (and likely some smaller patches in between content additions) shortly after launch on February 27.
Monster Hunter Wilds: All the details to know
Monster Hunter Wilds weapons: Open the arsenal
Monster Hunter Wilds monsters: Which beasties are back
Monster Hunter Wilds tips: Up your hunting skills
2025 games: All the other releases coming this year
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Wes has been covering games and hardware for more than 10 years, first at tech sites like The Wirecutter and Tested before joining the PC Gamer team in 2014. Wes plays a little bit of everything, but he'll always jump at the chance to cover emulation and Japanese games.
When he's not obsessively optimizing and re-optimizing a tangle of conveyor belts in Satisfactory (it's really becoming a problem), he's probably playing a 20-year-old Final Fantasy or some opaque ASCII roguelike. With a focus on writing and editing features, he seeks out personal stories and in-depth histories from the corners of PC gaming and its niche communities. 50% pizza by volume (deep dish, to be specific).
Lost Soul Aside, a spectacle fighter where your dragon pal turns into a hoverboard, is coming out in May
Nvidia didn't send the Monster Hunter Wilds devs any RTX 5000 cards before their CES reveal, so official DLSS 4 support is still in progress