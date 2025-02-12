Monster Hunter Wilds' first free title update DLC will add Mizutsune and 'additional updates' and event quests

Monster Hunter Wilds - Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

During Sony's State of Play livestream on Wednesday, Capcom debuted the final launch trailer for Monster Hunter Wilds, which ends with a tease of what we can expect after launch. We now know the first monster we'll get to face after greatswording our way through high rank: Mizutsune, a serpentine leviathan that debuted back in 2015 in Monster Hunter: Generations. Mizutsune skipped Monster Hunter World, but did make an appearance in 2021's Monster Hunter Rise.

In addition to Mizutsune, Capcom's Monster Hunter Wilds title update roadmap for spring includes event quests and "additional updates," which it's keeping vague for now.

Capcom noted that the second free title update for Wilds will be coming in summer 2025 with another additional monster and event quests

That's unfortunately all we have to go on for now, but I'd say we can expect Capcom to start talking about updates (and likely some smaller patches in between content additions) shortly after launch on February 27.

(Image credit: Capcom)