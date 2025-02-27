How to get Gracium in Monster Hunter Wilds

Tracking down some Gracium in Monster Hunter Wilds is one of the first things you'll likely do when you arrive in High Rank. Those familiar with the series will know that materials change once you enter this higher difficulty, and that includes what you get from small monsters and harvesting nodes out in the world like bone piles and mining outcrops.

Just when you thought you'd puzzled out where everything came from, there's a whole extra stratum to absorb. (Get it? 'Cause we're talking about rocks.) If you're not fussed about re-exploring each area and prospecting for this particular mineral to upgrade your Ore Tree weapon, then here's where to find Gracium in Monster Hunter Wilds. X marks the spot.

Monster Hunter Wilds Gracium location

Gracium is found at mining outcrops in the Iceshard Cliffs once in High Rank (Image credit: Capcom)

You can get Gracium from mining outcrops in the Iceshard Cliffs once you arrive in High Rank. Similar to other materials like Fucium Ore or Novacrystal, this crafting resource simply isn't available during the Low Rank grind—you have to get to High Rank. That means completing the main story and hunting Yian Kut-Kut in the little epilogue mission afterwards.

Your best bet if you're looking for mining nodes in the Iceshard Cliffs is at the very top in area 8 where there are three—you might remember this as the Hirabami nest from the main story. There are also odd individual ones scattered in area 3, area 6, and area 20 by Rove's hideout. If you do mine in area 8, look out for the annoying Comaqchi bug monsters that tend to ambush you from the wall.

(Image credit: Capcom)

While Gracium isn't as rare as a Novacrystal, say, it is still rarer than regular old ore, so it might take you a few attempts to get some. If you somehow manage not to get any after going through all those outcrops, remember that you can reset them by changing time at your tent, though this will cost you 300 Guild Points. You might be better off just going to do something else for 15 minutes while they refresh.