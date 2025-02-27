How to customize your Seikret in Monster Hunter Wilds
Tweak your new avian mount's colour and even add decorations.
Playing around with Seikret customization is one of the fun parts of acquiring Monster Hunter Wilds new mount. This feathery friend may be able to jump across rocks and run along the sides of cliffs, but how will you know it's yours if you don't jazz it up a little? Just like the Palamute in Rise, you'll be riding everywhere on this big bird, so you may as well do so in style.
Unlike the Palamute, your Seikret doesn't join in fighting monsters, so any equipment it dons is purely cosmetic. Still, there are lots of ways to change your Seikret's looks besides simply whacking on a decoration. Here's how to customize your Seikret and earn new decorations and pendants.
How to customize your Seikret
You can customize your Seikret using the base camp menu when you enter your tent. Just cycle along to the Appearance Menu on the far right and choose the Seikret customization option. At first you can only change your decoration, pendant, and the name of your Seikret, but once you defeat the Alpha Doshaguma and save Kunafa, Windsong Village, expanded customization options become available.
Once that quest is complete, speak to Nona in Kunafa to customize your Seikret fully. You might remember this little girl as the one who was being chased by the swarm of Balahara during the intro. This expanded Seikret customization lets you change:
- Name
- Feather colour
- Pattern
- Eye colour
- Decoration
- Pendant type
While the icon for Seikret customization will always appear in Kunafa Village, if it's nighttime Nona is inaccessible since she's presumably sleeping in one of the dwellings. If that's the case, simply use the base camp menu to tweak your Seikret instead.
How to get Seikret cosmetics
Besides the basic Seikret armour you automatically have unlocked as decorations, you'll have some pendant options as well. If you played the beta and claimed your rewards, you can equip your Stuffed Felyne Teddy as a pendant. You'll earn more pendants when you complete chapter three of the main story and talk to Nata.
You can also unlock further Seikret decorations by completing side missions, such as High-Quality Materials or A Leviathan's Temper in Kunafa once you reach High Rank. If you can't wait that long, you could also purchase the deluxe edition of the game, which gives you two Seikret decoration sets straight away. Considering past titles, it's also likely that Seikret cosmetics will appear for sale on the Steam store shortly after launch. It might also be worth keeping an eye on Monster Hunter Wilds' Twitch drops in case any of them are a decoration.
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Sean's first PC games were Full Throttle and Total Annihilation and his taste has stayed much the same since. When not scouring games for secrets or bashing his head against puzzles, you'll find him revisiting old Total War campaigns, agonizing over his Destiny 2 fit, or still trying to finish the Horus Heresy. Sean has also written for EDGE, Eurogamer, PCGamesN, Wireframe, EGMNOW, and Inverse.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Best starter Light Bowgun builds in Monster Hunter Wilds
How to get Firestone in Monster Hunter Wilds