How to customize your Seikret in Monster Hunter Wilds

Playing around with Seikret customization is one of the fun parts of acquiring Monster Hunter Wilds new mount. This feathery friend may be able to jump across rocks and run along the sides of cliffs, but how will you know it's yours if you don't jazz it up a little? Just like the Palamute in Rise, you'll be riding everywhere on this big bird, so you may as well do so in style.

Unlike the Palamute, your Seikret doesn't join in fighting monsters, so any equipment it dons is purely cosmetic. Still, there are lots of ways to change your Seikret's looks besides simply whacking on a decoration. Here's how to customize your Seikret and earn new decorations and pendants.

How to customize your Seikret

You gained advanced customization options with Nona after you defeat the Alpha Doshaguma (Image credit: Capcom)

You can customize your Seikret using the base camp menu when you enter your tent. Just cycle along to the Appearance Menu on the far right and choose the Seikret customization option. At first you can only change your decoration, pendant, and the name of your Seikret, but once you defeat the Alpha Doshaguma and save Kunafa, Windsong Village, expanded customization options become available.

Once that quest is complete, speak to Nona in Kunafa to customize your Seikret fully. You might remember this little girl as the one who was being chased by the swarm of Balahara during the intro. This expanded Seikret customization lets you change:

Name

Feather colour

Pattern

Eye colour

Decoration

Pendant type

While the icon for Seikret customization will always appear in Kunafa Village, if it's nighttime Nona is inaccessible since she's presumably sleeping in one of the dwellings. If that's the case, simply use the base camp menu to tweak your Seikret instead.

How to get Seikret cosmetics

You'll get the Windsinger Mountdress by completing quests in Kunafa once you're in High Rank (Image credit: Capcom)

Besides the basic Seikret armour you automatically have unlocked as decorations, you'll have some pendant options as well. If you played the beta and claimed your rewards, you can equip your Stuffed Felyne Teddy as a pendant. You'll earn more pendants when you complete chapter three of the main story and talk to Nata.

You can also unlock further Seikret decorations by completing side missions, such as High-Quality Materials or A Leviathan's Temper in Kunafa once you reach High Rank. If you can't wait that long, you could also purchase the deluxe edition of the game, which gives you two Seikret decoration sets straight away. Considering past titles, it's also likely that Seikret cosmetics will appear for sale on the Steam store shortly after launch. It might also be worth keeping an eye on Monster Hunter Wilds' Twitch drops in case any of them are a decoration.