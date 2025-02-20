Monster Hunter Wilds guide: all the monster strategies and multiplayer explainers you need
Get prepped for Low Rank, High Rank, and beyond.
Gather round and grab a bite of our fresh-from-the-grill Monster Hunter Wilds guide. Every hunter worth their salted steak knows to do a little preparation before the fight, and we've collected everything we learned in the beta to send you off buffed and geared up.
Any series that's been around 20 years is bound to get into the weeds, but Monster Hunter is no small fry of inscrutable systems—we're in full-on jungle territory here. There's a lot to know about weapons, gear, the clunky multiplayer system, and more as you pack your seikret's saddlebags for the Forbidden Lands.
We've already written a handful of tips and explainers to help you get off on the right foot based on Monster Hunter Wilds' beta, and we'll have a lot more to come when it's time for the full launch. Catch up on what you need to know now and make sure to come back on launch day to get the field notes on all the monsters you'll be fighting and breakdowns of all of Wilds' many materials and systems.
One of our MonHun sickos Wes Fenlon got to play one final Monster Hunter Wilds preview, in which you can read about his fights with nasty little guy Rompopolo and fleshy spider Nerscylla if you want to hear some final thoughts before launch day.
Monster Hunter Wilds basics
Here's just the quick tips on how to get started in Monster Hunter Wilds, from gameplay to cross-play, to the beta rewards you might have nabbed.
Monster Hunter Wilds tips: Get our 7 starter tips for both new hunters and veterans looking to reorient themselves on a new hunt
Monster Hunter Wilds multiplayer: Learn your lobbies from your SOS flares and how to link up with friends for a hunt
Monster Hunter Wilds beta rewards: Catch some rewards in the beta to carry over to the full launch
Monster guides
Get the field guide for taking down the monsters we've fought so far in the Monster Hunter Wilds betas.
Monster Hunter Wilds monster list: All the new and returning monsters confirmed for Wilds
Wilds Chatacabra guide: Don't get a tongue lashing from the big amphibian
Wilds Rey Dau guide: How to evade getting struck by the lightning wyvern
Wilds Gypceros guide: Take down the poison-spitting big bird
Wilds Doshaguma guide: How to dominate the pack of shaggy beasts
Wilds Arkveld guide: Beat the clock to kill the legendary white wyvern
Lauren has been writing for PC Gamer since she went hunting for the cryptid Dark Souls fashion police in 2017. She accepted her role as Associate Editor in 2021, now serving as self-appointed chief cozy games and farmlife sim enjoyer. Her career originally began in game development and she remains fascinated by how games tick in the modding and speedrunning scenes. She likes long fantasy books, longer RPGs, can't stop playing co-op survival crafting games, and has spent a number of hours she refuses to count building houses in The Sims games for over 20 years.
