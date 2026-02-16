Blizzard isn't going to let World of Warcraft players suffer from outdated character customization for long, but it's going to take some time to fix

The team is very aware that there's a bias towards newer playable races.

One thing is immediately noticeable when you create a character in World of Warcraft as one of its newest races: The amount of customization options eclipses that of the older races.

Play an undead man and you get to change what hue your rotting skin looks like and what kind of malformed jaw you want. Meanwhile, on the newer races, you can change tiny details, like fur color and eyelash style.

Blizzard has been fairly open about the dramatic difference in the customization options in the past, but recently made it clear it wants to go back and improve things for the older races in an interview with Windows Central.

Design director Maria Hamilton said there's no roadmap yet, but the team wants to address all the issues at once rather than piecemeal through multiple updates. "We've even discussed improving character animations and things like that—what sorts of improvements we can make there. It's down the road, though, it's not soon."

