Where to catch a Goldenfish in Monster Hunter Wilds

Searching for a Goldenfish in Monster Hunter Wilds is one of the first sidequests you're able to access after you've defeated the Alpha Doshaguma and saved Kunafa village. You get the Seeking the Goldenfish quest by speaking to Kanya—the woman fishing in the pool at the back of the Scarlet Forest Base Camp.

Kanya gives you a special Golden Bughead lure to catch the fish and explains that you're likely to find it away from the light in gloomier areas. Still, there are a whole lot of dark and dank caves in the Forbidden Lands, so here's exactly where to look for your Goldenfish.

Monster Hunter Wilds Goldenfish location

The Goldenfish is found in the underground lake in area 8 of the Scarlet Forest (Image credit: Capcom)

You can find the Goldenfish in a cave in area 8 of the Scarlet Forest. The spot itself is extremely close to the Area 8: Underground Lake Campsite if you've discovered that. If not, make your way to area 8—on the far side of the map to the base camp—and go through the waterfall into the cave behind. Here you'll find a group of Wudwuds fishing, though their exact location changes randomly.

The fishing spot you want is just to the left of where the Pop-up Camp goes—there may or may not be Wudwuds fishing here but you'll see a small outcrop of rock above the water and a big gathering of both Goldenfish and Platinumfish in the pool below.

Goldenfish are easy to spot due to their shiny scales (Image credit: Capcom)

On a controller, use the left bumper and select the fishing rod from the left side of the essential items hotwheel using your right stick. While holding the right bumper, use your buttons to cycle your bait to the Golden Bughead that Kanya gave you. Now you're ready to cast and catch that fish. It's worth noting that the capture net won't count your progress towards fishing quests, so make sure to use your fishing rod instead.

If, for whatever reason, there are no Goldenfish here, there is a further fishing spot you can dive to. Just head to the lower platform, wade into the water, and interact with the dive option to emerge at the other spot. Goldenfish in hand, deliver it to Kanya back at the base camp.

For a reward you'll get three Whetfish Fins, five honey, and 50 Guild Points. You can also sell the Goldenfish's Golden Scale for some extra cash.