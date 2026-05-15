Our Verdict
The Rig R5 Spear Max HD has a lot of clever ideas, and it represents a step up in material quality from other Rig headsets I've used in the past. However, while its magnetic modular system and USB Type-C DAC are highlights, the overall sound quality leaves something to be desired. It's decent for gaming, but for general day-to-day usage the R5 Spear Max HD isn't the most pleasant set to listen to. The microphone is also pretty noisy, and there's still the odd plastic-fantastic moment. While this is a comfortable, aesthetically pleasing headset with an interesting design, the drawbacks prevent me from wholeheartedly recommending it.
For
- Comfortable
- Precise gaming sound
- (Mostly) premium materials
- Modular features work well
Against
- Wired
- Not so hot at music
- The odd plastic-fantastic moment
- Noisy microphone
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