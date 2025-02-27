Where to catch a Gravid Bowfin in Monster Hunter Wilds

Catching a Gravid Bowfin is the third side mission you'll undertake for Kanya—the fisherwoman at the Scarlet Forest Base Camp—in Monster Hunter Wilds . The Fishing for Flavor quest is all about acquiring this rare aquatic delicacy, which you can then use to spice up the diet of stale rations and endless steaks you've been subsisting on.

This is a much more challenging quest than finding the Goldenfish was. Since the Gravid Bowfin is a rare fish, you can't even guarantee it'll spawn in its correct location, so there's a big ol' chunk of chance with this quest. Still, if you're a determined angler, here's where to find that Gravid Bowfin in Monster Hunter Wilds and your best bet for catching it.

Monster Hunter Wilds Gravid Bowfin location

The Gravid Bowfin is a rare fish that can appear in the oasis pool in the Windward Plains (Image credit: Capcom)

You can find the Gravid Bowfin in the desert oasis in area 13 of the Windward Plains. It's a pretty simple location to get to—either through the underground caves which emerge there, or across the sand dunes. The only problem is that the Gravid Bowfin is a rare fish and as far I can tell, it doesn't spawn during a particular region state either. I've caught one in both fallow and plenty, so it is genuinely just luck. You might want to try resting at the Pop-up Camp in the caves below the oasis to keep trying your luck that it'll spawn, though that will cost you 300 Guild Points a pop if available.

The fish you're looking for is long—the same shape as the Virid Bowfins that are plentiful in the pool—but rather than being green like them, it's more of a red-ish brown colour. You'll know it when you see it since it will be the only one of its kind in the water. Hold the left bumper on controller and select your fishing rod from the essential items hotwheel with the right stick as usual. The Gravid Bowfin is a little tricky to catch, but the Emerald Jitterbait lure worked best for me in attracting it.

You may know this from the previous quest, but do not use your capture net to grab the fish. This won't count towards quest progress and you'll have to keep returning to the oasis to check if another has spawned. If you're still not having any luck, empty the pond of fish and return later. You might want to try the fallow or plenty seasons—essentially when it's grassy or thundery—since that's when it appeared for me. Once you have the fish, bring it back to Kanya at the Scarlet Forest base camp.

The Gravid Bowfin is the same shape as the Virid Bowfin but coloured brown instead of green (Image credit: Capcom)

The reward is three Jeweled Mullet Roe, five honey, and 100 Guild Points, plus you'll get an extra Jeweled Mullet Roe from the one you caught to use in cooking fancier meals.