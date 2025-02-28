Monster Hunter Wilds players have already recreated Bob Ross, Ronald McDonald and Hatsune Miku, and it's not even a day after launch

Monster Hunter Wilds hasn't been out for even a day yet, and already the character customisation is being manipulated in ways I didn't expect so soon. It was only a matter of time before we saw recreations of characters from TV shows, other games, or even memes and pop culture icons like Ronald McDonald.

As soon as sliders are involved, creating a character feels like a more challenging process than it should be. No matter how long I spend changing a face shape and carefully selecting a haircut, I always end up looking for inspiration in other players' creations or researching character codes. Even if it's just a foundation for me to slightly change, I'd rather rely on presets than be left to my own devices. Which is why communities of players sharing their creations, no matter how silly, are worth checking out for a game like this.

The MHSliders subreddit in particular has been a hub for all the wacky and wonderful creations made by players. If you're looking for some inspiration if you're yet to create a hunter, this is somewhere to go. We've seen suitable fits for the series, like Geralt of Rivia who we already know is a fierce hunter after his appearance and collaboration with Monster Hunter World. But there are certainly some creative curveballs too. I wasn't expecting to see someone create Hatsune Miku in the FashionHunters subreddit, but now I have I'm sure tempted to recreate my hunter.

I have to give a special shoutout to this Bob Ross lookalike, too. I never thought I'd see the day everyone's favourite painter is unleashed into a world of beast hunting, but there's a striking resemblance here, and I can't deny it looks good. The paintbrush Palico is definitely a choice, but you have to give points for the attempt. This also goes to show that with Palicoes also having a pretty in-depth customisation system too, they aren't exactly free from the creativity of players either.

I think a lot of players would be quick to recreate their own pets, or at least some sort of fierce-looking feline to accompany your beast slaying adventure. I tried to make my dog, but obviously that's a bit hard when your model is a cat so I take no pride in the final product. One player took unleashing the beast a little too seriously, creating a Palico basically branded by Monster Energy.

Even though I feel jealous about lacking the creativity to make my own whacky characters, it's reassuring to know that everyone is so keen to share their creations and character codes. With subreddits like these, I don't doubt any character you can think of will be created in due time. Plus, you can even request certain characters to be made for you to download or recreate yourself, and it seems players are more than happy to put in the time. If you're like me and you've already made a character and you don't want to restart the game, fret not. You can change your appearance too, letting you go back to the beast slaying in no time, which is probably what I'm already doing by the time you've finished reading this as everything I create always looks like a monstrosity.