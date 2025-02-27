Where to catch a Grand Escunite in Monster Hunter Wilds

Fishing for a Grand Escunite is the final task that your fishing sensei, Kanya, sets you in Monster Hunter Wilds . You've caught small fish, big fish, and for your final challenge Kanya wants you to catch something that… isn't actually a fish at all? The Grand Escunite is a squidlike creature that you can find in the Scarlet Forest, but the fisherwoman claims it's quite rare.



The strangely named Razzle Dazzle is the final fishing quest in Monster Hunter Wilds and it's a lot easier than the last few you will have completed catching rare fish and wrangling a whopper. Here's how to catch a Grand Escunite and finish off Kanya's questline.

Monster Hunter Wilds Grand Escunite location

The Grand Escunite is located at the underground lake fishing spot (Image credit: Capcom)

You can find the Grand Escunite in the underground lake in area 8 of the Scarlet Forest. If you're thinking this seems familiar, it's because you probably remember trekking out to this zone to find the Goldenfish from Kanya's second quest—unless you caught one in an entirely different location that is. If you haven't been here, it's at the far end of the forest from the base camp, and you need to head through the waterfall into the cave.

There are two potential fishing spots where the Grand Escunite can be. Either to the left of the pop-up camp on the little outcrop above the water, or at a fishing spot further back in the cave. Drop down to the lower platform and wade into the water until it gives you the option to dive. Come up on the other side and you'll find a second pool straight ahead.

It's easy to recognise by its shell with tentacles trailing after (Image credit: Capcom)

Now, since the Grand Escunite isn't actually a fish—it's got tentacles—it's quite easy to spot. Look for the one with the big shell that'll be slowly gliding through the water. Once again, hold the left bumper and select the rod from the Essential Items hotwheel and swap to the Tentacle Jig lure that Kanya gave you. Remember: do not use the capture net to catch this. It won't count for the quest and you'll have to track down another one.

For me, the Grand Escunite wouldn't bite no matter what I did, but then I reloaded the area and it did straight away, so keep at it tiger. Now simply take the fish back to Kanya and she'll admit she's never actually caught one before. The master has become the student.

As reward you'll get five Sushifish Scales, two Whetfish Scales, three Gunpowderfish Scales, five Jeweled Mullet Roe, plus the comforting realisation you'll never again have to complete another fishing quest for Kanya.