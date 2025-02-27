How to get Fucium Ore in Monster Hunter Wilds

Finding Fucium Ore is likely to be one of your first tasks after reaching High Rank in Monster Hunter Wilds , especially if you want to craft any of the fancy new weapons you've unlocked with Gemma the smithy. You're probably thinking that you can't recall finding this material during Low Rank, and you'd be right since it's specific to High Rank.

Still, you're going to need it if you want to craft the fifth Hope weapon or the third weapon in the Ore tree. With that in mind, here's where to find Fucium Ore in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Monster Hunter Wilds Fucium Ore location

You can get Fucium Ore from mining outcrops in Wyveria (Image credit: Capcom)

You can get Fucium Ore from mining outcrops in the Ruins of Wyveria once you arrive in High Rank. You'll know you're in High Rank since you'll have completed the main story and will have just fought the Yian Kut-Ku. Since you won't need Fucium Ore to craft any weapons before this point, it's unlikely that you'd be searching for this material in Low Rank anyway.

In Monster Hunter Wilds, like previous games in the series, there are materials which only unlock once you arrive in High Rank, but you access them from the same nodes you used for their Low Rank counterparts. Fucium Ore is the perfect example; a material you can only get from mining outcrops in the Ruins of Wyveria after you enter High Rank.

You'll need to have reached High Rank to unlock this material (Image credit: Capcom)

There aren't all that many mining outcrops in Wyveria, but you can find one near the Sild village entrance, another in area 1, two in area 5, and another two in area 8, plus a few individual ones dotted around. If you need more Fucium Ore than these give, you can wait for them to reset, or rest in your tent and pay 300 Guild Points to reset them all at once.

Thankfully, you don't usually require that much Fucium Ore to make stuff and it isn't all that rare, so you should get enough without too much hassle.