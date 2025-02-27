Where to find a Tracktail Lizard in Monster Hunter Wilds

Working out how to catch a Tracktail Lizard is one of the first sidequests you'll undertake in Monster Hunter Wilds. After you defeat the Alpha Doshaguma and save Kunafa, Windsong Village, you can grab the Dareel's Research Report quest from said researcher in the command tent of the Windward Plain's Base Camp.

The researcher explains a little about endemic life and gives you the capture net, letting you trap these tiny creatures and add them to your monster manual. You'll even be able to examine a random specimen up close in the command tent itself. First, though, you need to catch a Tracktail Lizard, so here's where to find one.

Monster Hunter Wilds Tracktail Lizard location

Tracktail Lizards wander around the sand dune areas of the Windward Plains (Image credit: Capcom)

The best place to find a Tracktail Lizard is in area 11 of the Windward Plains, close to where the rocks meet the sand dunes. You might remember this area as one of the Balahara's potential arenas, with some rocky pillars that it climbs, on which you can find Wedge Beetles. You'll spot a pair of the lizards crawling across the sand close by. If you have no luck there, you can also try area 13 near the oasis.

Tracktail Lizards are pretty easy to recognise—they're basically your standard lizard with a really long tail, which they prop themselves up on like a meerkat if you spook them. Equip your capture net in the top right of the essential item hotwheel by holding left bumper on controller and using right stick to select it.

The lizards will run away if you get too close (Image credit: Capcom)

You'll likely want to sneak so as not to scare them off, so press A or X on controller. Now hold LT to aim as you would with your Hook Slinger and approach. When the border of the aiming box turns orange press RT to fire the net and catch the lizard. After this, you can head back to Dareel to deliver the specimen.

For your trouble, the researcher will give you ten honey and you'll get 50 Guild Points for completing the task.