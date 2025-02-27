How to craft Artian weapons in Monster Hunter Wilds

Puzzling out Artian weapon crafting in Monster Hunter Wilds is a big part of the endgame, as you look to forge your perfect weapon by meticulously acquiring weapon parts and the luck of the gods. Just like afflicted weapons in Sunbreak, there is an RNG element to Artian weapon crafting that will likely appeal to any hunter looking to min-max their setup.

It's a fairly complex system with a number of layers that only reveal themselves as you fight your way through High Rank. With that in mind, here's how to craft Artian weapons, get more weapon parts for making them, plus how to reinforce the weapons you craft for extra bonuses.

How to craft Artian weapons

You need at least two parts of the same element to make a weapon of that element (Image credit: Capcom)

You unlock Artian weapon crafting at HR 20 after you fight the Tempered Lala Barina and Guardian Fulgur Anjanath. After this, you can speak to Gemma the smithy and select the Forge Artian Weapons option to get started.

From this point onwards you can also defeat Tempered monsters to earn weapon parts that can be used when crafting Artian weapons—just like decoration jewels, these appraisal items are random and reveal themselves at the end of each hunt.

Though each weapon requires three specific parts, there are four you can get overall:

Broken Blade

Cracked Disc

Crushed Tube

Rusted Device

Each part you receive also has:

Rarity 6, 7, or 8 (higher rarity weapons have higher base stats and gem slots)

Element type (fire, water, thunder, ice, dragon, blast, sleep, paralysis)

Artian bonus (attack or affinity)

You can only combine weapon parts of the same rarity and you need to use at least two parts with the same element to craft a weapon of that element. The Artian bonus listed on those parts will also contribute to the finished product, which you can see previewed on the right side of the screen as you're crafting.

Let's do a test case: I want to craft a paralysis insect glaive and I'm interested in crits over raw damage. Luckily, I've managed to acquire a Broken Blade, a Crushed Tube, and a Rusted Device that all have paralysis and an affinity Artian bonus. I only need two of those parts to make it a paralysis glaive, but the third will give me a further elemental bonus, so I may as well use that too.

It's worth noting that if you want to craft a purely physical Artian weapon, you can just combine any three different elements.

How to get Artian weapon parts

Look for Tempered monster hunts that list rare weapon parts as bonus rewards (Image credit: Capcom)

Your best bet for getting Artian weapon parts is to hunt Tempered monsters. You can find these randomly wandering each region and once you defeat one you can save it to hunt again in future. Head to Alma at the quest counter, cycle down to Field Survey History, and then pay some Guild Points to save any Tempered monster hunts you want to run again. You can also start Tempered monster hunts directly from the region map overview by selecting them.

You can launch each of these hunts three times, so it's well worth saving those that offer high rarity weapon parts. If you hover over a Tempered monster on the map or in the Field Survey History section, you can see the rarity of the weapon parts it'll give you. Look for the little weapon part icons with question marks on them in the Bonus Rewards section—if they're dark red, it means you'll be rewarded with rarity 8 parts, capable of crafting the best version of an Artian weapon.

You'll also be able to meld weapon parts at the Melding Pot in Suja once you reach HR 34, though you'll require a material called Wyverian Bloodstone. You can get this by breaking the blue glowing wounds that'll appear when you're fighting Tempered monsters, usually by attacking a visibly scarred portion of the creature that's slightly different in design to the regular version. You can also use any spare Artian weapon parts you don't plan on using as melding material.

How to upgrade Artian weapons

Each level you upgrade adds a random reinforcement bonus (Image credit: Capcom)

Now, this is where the RNG comes in. You can reinforce each Artian weapon by five levels, and with each level it'll randomly gain one of the following reinforcement bonuses:

+5 Attack Boost

+5 Affinity Boost

+20 Element Boost

+ Weapon sharpness

To reinforce Artian weapons, you need to use the special ore materials you get from Festival Shares at the Smelting Foundry in the Everforge. Simply speak to Roqul or grab them through Nata at your camp. After you fight the high rank version of Jin Dahaad you'll unlock the ability to break down monster parts into more of this ore—again, find Roqul at the Foundry in the Oilwell Basin base camp to do so.



While the first two rarities of Artian weapon don't cost that much to reinforce, rarity 8 Artian weapons are crazy expensive. Top rarity Artian weapons cost 3,000 points per reinforcement level, equivalent to 50 Oricalcite to upgrade them fully. However, and this is extremely important, when you dismantle an Artian weapon you get its reinforcement materials back. This means you don't need to make 50 fresh Oricalcite for every Artian weapon you want to upgrade.