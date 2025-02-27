Where to find a Gillopod in Monster Hunter Wilds

Trying to catch a Gillopod in Monster Hunter Wilds is the final task you'll have to complete for Dareel. This rare endemic life is the objective of the Dareel's Special Research Report quest, which sees you venturing to the Ruins of Wyveria in search of one last unusual creature. I say last, but predictably, Samin also requests your help once you're done with Dareel.

If you've explored the Ruins of Wyveria already, you may have noticed the pink Pillopod creatures dotting the rocks. The Gillopod is their far larger cousin and you'll need to find a particular spot to snag one. All that said, here's where to find the last specimen for Dareel's endemic life quests.

Monster Hunter Wilds Gillopod location

Find Gillopods in the lower level of Wyveria near the walkway of white branches (Image credit: Capcom)

You can find a Gillopod on the path between area 7 and area 10 in the bottom layer of the Ruins of Wyveria. These stationary creatures like to feed on the Wyrmway—the big branching treelike structure in the underground layer of Wyveria—so you need to head to the path made of white branches which crosses above the central Wyrmway between those areas just mentioned.

As you travel along it, keep an eye on the rocks where it starts and to the sides of the path for a big flat grey rectangular creature with blue markings on top—this is a Gillopod. You've probably spotted the smaller pink Pillopod creatures, who look quite similar, sticking to branches of the Wyrmway and rocks in this underground area. You should find the much larger Gillopod sticking to some branches to the side of this path or on the rocks nearby. If you don't, try the branch pathways even lower down in the region.

The Gillopod can be quite well camoflaged (Image credit: Capcom)

Thankfully it won't run away since it ain't got legs, so ready your capture net by holding left bumper on controller and selecting it from the essential items wheel with the right stick. Hold LT to aim and line it up until the box turns orange, then press RT to fire and capture. This is the last creature Dareel will ask for, so you can head back to the Windward Plains base camp and complete the quest.

Besides Dareel's heartfelt thanks for collecting so many random-ass creatures for him, you'll get ten gloamgrass buds, five honey, and a whopping 300 Guild Points.