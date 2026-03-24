How to solve the Root's End puzzle in Crimson Desert

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Jump, dodge lasers, and fix the Abyss' power problem.

Crimson Desert Root&#039;s End: Kliff standing next to a grand staircase in a bright garden.
(Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

You unlock the Root's End puzzle in Crimson Desert after completing Abyss Without Balance and continuing along the skybridge and floating islands eastwards. This tricky trial in the sky begins with a few simple jumps between platforms—easy enough.

But then you need to traverse a block bridge that moves from side to side, requiring you to wait until they align, then take it a few blocks at a time. You then teleport to another island where you're then met with another moving bridge, followed by some platforms that carry you through the sky.

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How to solve the Root's End puzzle in Crimson Desert

Once you've reached the main floating island in the Root's End, after the platforming section, make sure you activate the Abyss Nexus fast travel point on the north side by standing on it for a second or two. Then, climb the stairs to reach the top of the island where you'll find the start of the Root's End puzzle.

Here's a step-by-step guide to complete the puzzle, with a video above to help you:

1. Open the pavilion laser chute

Image 1 of 3
Crimson Desert Root's End: Kliff looking at a pavilion in a bright garden.
(Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

Begin by walking over to the pavilion in the centre of the island and standing on top of the circular hatch. You need to crouch and use Force Palm to open the hatch, causing you to fall down a chute full of lasers.

Dodge the laser beams as you fall—they only deal a bit of damage and you can use your wings to slow down when needed. Aim to land on a large floating rock near a small blue crystal on the northeastern side. The reason why is that you'll need to grab the blue crystal, and it's out of reach when you're on the ground.

If you miss, it's no big deal though: you can use Axiom Force to move the boulders and create a staircase to get closer, moving the previous one higher each time.

2. Place the battery to unlock the teleporter in the chute

(Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

Grab the blue crystal using Axiom Force and take it down to the ground. Then, move it to the empty battery socket on the ground on the east side. Once it's close enough, it'll start emitting leaves, at which point you can use Force Palm to punch it into place—you'll have to stand basically on top of it. This will activate a teleporter to the top of the island.

3. Place the battery and activate the platform in the garden

Image 1 of 3
Crimson Desert Root's End: Kliff using Axiom Force on a crystal in a garden, next to stairs.
(Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

Once you reach the garden at the peak of Root's End, grab the blue crystal using Axiom Force and place it next to the empty socket on the post next to the stairs. Again, it will make a cloud of leaves when it's correctly positioned. Use Force Palm on it to push it into place, just like you did in the chute.

With the crystal in place, the camera should pull back and reveal a circular platform on the ground ahead of you. Stand on it, crouch and use Force Palm again to punch the pressure pad, activating the pedestal at the top of the stairs and completing the Root's End puzzle.

For your trouble, you'll get an Abyss Artifact and access to—yippee, another sky-high trial—the Precipice of Truth.

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Rory Norris
Rory Norris
Guides Writer

Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.

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