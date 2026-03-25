The Precipice of Truth is one of the most cumbersome parkour courses in Crimson Desert—it's arguably just as frustrating as Root's End. Thankfully though, it won't take you too long to complete it, at least once you wrap your head around what you need to do.

To reach the Precipice of Truth, just leap off the ledge behind Root's End and ride the moving platforms. You'll soon teleport to a separate set of floating islands, where the Precipice of Truth's puzzle begins.

How to solve the Precipice of Truth puzzle in Crimson Desert

You can see a rundown of the full puzzle in the video above, but once you arrive in the Precipice of Truth, leap across the gap and go up the stairs, where you'll find a laser turret pop out of a rock tower. This is the first puzzle, and it blocks the path to the fast travel point, so be careful not to fall off.

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You need to use Axiom Force when the turret opens to attack you to grab the orb. This will break the turret and create an energy rock. This is a mechanic that pops up multiple times in this trial.

1. Activate the first fan

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Pearl Abyss) (Image credit: Pearl Abyss) (Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

Grab the energy rock you've just created using Axiom Force, and carry it through the tunnels. Turn right when you emerge, where you'll see a battery crystal behind a barrier. Place the energy rock next to the cube pillar to the left of the barrier to lower it.

Then, grab the battery crystal using Axiom Force and turn around, placing it in the empty socket on the ground overlooking the abyss. When it starts emitting green leaves, use Force Palm to punch it into place. This will turn on the fan ahead of you, but before you use it, activate the fast travel point here by standing on the platform for a second or two.

Once you've done that, glide over the fan to launch yourself upwards, and fly to the small rock platform ahead of you.

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2. Activate the second fan

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Pearl Abyss) (Image credit: Pearl Abyss) (Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

Before riding the smaller moving platform up, look to your right where you'll see another laser turret. Trigger it to open (you'll likely have to step onto the moving platform, but then step back) and use Axiom Force to break it.

Grab the energy rock it creates using Axiom Force and ride the moving platform up to the higher area, where you can place it next to another cube pillar. This will remove the barrier protecting a power core, which you must carry eastward around the corner using Axiom Force.

I recommend moving the power core as far ahead of you as you can, then use precision jumps to cross to the next large platform, close to the empty socket on the wall on your right.

Move the power core into position in the wall socket, where it should then start emitting leaves. Glide over and climb up the wall to reach the (very small) ledge next to it. Aim and use Force Palm to punch the core into place, which will surge with energy and activate the fan opposite. It's a little finicky, but you generally want to be as head-on with the core as possible.

3. Activate the third fan

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Pearl Abyss) (Image credit: Pearl Abyss) (Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

Ride the wind from the fan you've just activated to the opposite side of the area, where you'll find another empty wall socket requiring a power cell. Jump across the small rock pillars to your left, up to the ledge, and you'll see a laser turret which you'll once again need to break using Axiom Force.

Grab the energy rock and carry it back the way you came, towards the empty socket, and ride the moving platform down to the lower ledge, next to an unpowered fan. Place the energy rock next to the cube pillar to reveal the power core, which you need to carry back up to the empty socket.

Repeat the process from earlier, moving the core into position in the empty socket, and then using Force Palm to slot it in. This will activate the fan on the lower ledge, as well as the set of two fans on your right.

4. Activate the wall pressure pad

(Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

Glide over the small fan on your left to propel yourself towards the two large fans, which will then shoot you up towards a circular, glowing pad on the wall. Land on the pad (or climb up the wall to reach it), and use Force Palm to press the button in the centre.

This marks the end of the Precipice of Truth puzzle, so you can climb up to the ledge above and claim your prize—an Abyss Artifact.