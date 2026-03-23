How to solve the Azure Moon Labyrinth puzzle in Crimson Desert

Solving the Azure Moon Labyrinth puzzle in Crimson Desert is quite elaborate if you do it the proper way. You first have to find the correct path to enter the labyrinth, then notice a mural painted on one of the walls, and then track down five trees across the Pororin Forest to work on which symbols to press in the puzzle itself.

It's a lot of stuff to do, so if you'd prefer to skip the fuss, especially as the reward is just an Abyss Cresset, here's how to enter the labyrinth and solve the puzzle.

Crimson Desert Azure Moon Labyrinth puzzle solution

Image 1 of 2 The entrance to the labyrinth is in Phoniel Ranch (Image credit: Pearl Abyss) Look for a hut with a ladder inside leading down (Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

First things first, you have to be able to enter the Azure Moon Labyrinth, so you need to head to Phoniel Ranch and look for a ladder in a little hut that leads underground. If you found the entrance to the labyrinth in the cave with the wall blocking it, this is actually where you exit after you solve the puzzle.

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Once down the ladder, proceed past the fire traps, either by climbing around or tanking them, watch out for the falling rubble, and then pull the lever to open the gate into the puzzle chamber. Inside, you'll find eight slabs with symbols, four on either side of the room, that you need to push a selection of to open the gate to the Abyss Cresset at the end.

Here are the symbol tiles you need to push (Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

The order doesn't matter as long as you choose the correct symbols. So, when facing the closed gate at the end of the chamber, and if left to right is 1-4, you need to:

Facing left: Push symbols 2 and 3 (Regular F and then E with a tail) Facing right: Push symbols 1, 3, and 4 (P with three arms, P with one arm, and then regular P)

If you're wondering how you were supposed to know which symbols to push, there's a mural just down the corridor and to the left, showing some trees in the Florindale area. Each of these has a symbol marked on it that shows you which to press in the puzzle chamber.

Once you've pushed them all in, the gate will open, letting you activate the Abyss Cresset and get an Abyss Artifact for your trouble. You'll also get the Memory of Tide, which, similar to the one you find in the Dragon's Stone Chamber , you can consume to learn of some secret locations across Pywel.