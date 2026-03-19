How to read the Lost Letter in Crimson Desert
What to do with the stranger's mysterious letter.
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So you've been wandering around in Crimson Desert and met a very suspicious stranger, who handed you the Lost Letter before disappearing into thin air. Well, now what? That's a good question, and you're not given any hints as to what the stranger wants or how to even read the Lost Letter.
Your natural reaction was probably to check your inventory, only to come up short-handed. That's not a problem with you; it's Crimson Desert's confusing UI. So, here's what you need to do with the Lost Letter.
How to read the Lost Letter in Crimson Desert
Open your inventory, and you'll see a row of purple 'key items' at the top, including things like the Visione (if you have it), bounty posters, and Sealed Abyss Artifacts. However, these aren't singular items; they're actually hidden categories and drop-downs.Article continues below
You need to select the 'document' key item category between the posters and bounty posters. Here you'll find the Sealed Letter from earlier in the main story, the mysterious Lost Letter, and any other letters you may have, in a column to the left of your inventory window.
Select the Lost Letter and examine it to read it. Kliff will translate all the gibberish, and you'll learn what the stranger had to say. I'm sorry to break the news, but these Lost Letters (there are multiple of them) are basically just tutorials and tips. The first one I received was about how stamina works… which I'd already figured out for the most part by the time I read the note.
While it's a bit underwhelming, at least you know more about how the UI works. You'll use this same process often during quests or when examining key items you get given.
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Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.
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