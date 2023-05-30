Diablo 4 guide: Everything you need to survive Sanctuary

If you're wanting to get through Diablo 4 with as few setbacks as possible, then you've come to the right place. While there have been some significant overhauls to the central systems and menus in Diablo 4, it's still a Diablo game, ergo it can be pretty overwhelming when you're starting out. Fortunately, that's where our handy guides come in.
As with previous Diablo games, you'll be fighting world bosses, taking part in public events, and encountering all manners of weird and wonderful individuals and their fetch quests. You'll also want to keep on top of your builds when levelling so that, when you eventually reach that sweet endgame content, you won't be one-shot killed immediately. Here's every guide on Diablo 4, from builds to waypoints and fast travel, mounts and potions upgrades, and more.
Starting out
If you're new to Diablo 4 or missed the betas, here's everything we know about it and a little bit extra.
If, like me, you are a Diablo noob, Lauren's short lore guide will get you started with the story leading up to the beginning of Diablo 4.
Here are all the character milestones and systems, and when you can access them.
Eight things we learned from the beta
Mollie's tips guide will help you get started with Diablo 4, whether you're a newbie or a veteran.
You'll find and want to switch between a lot of weapons during your time in Sanctuary, so here's how to equip and swap out multiple weapons.
Emotes are a good way to thank fellow players but are also the key to completing some quests, so here's how to use them.
Renown can be gained for each region in Sanctuary, so here's what you need to be going to increase it.
Builds
If you're not familiar with the classes available in Diablo, then check out our guide to decide if you want to be a brute-strength melee or a ranged spellcaster.
How to summon a golem: Necromancer
Necros have some pretty rad abilities, and in this guide, you'll learn how to summon a golem to really mess shit up for your enemies.
If you want to play as a loveable Rogue then check out our build class for the early game/
Sorcerers come with hydras—now who wouldn't want a swarm of fiery pals on your side?
If you want a robust, hardy, giant build, check out the Barbarian class.
Pro tip: don't put all your points into bear.
By far the most popular—and most OP class—here are our recs for building a powerful necro.
Travel
Where to find waypoints and fast travel
Discovering waypoints unlocks several fast travel points and earns you renown, so here's where to find them all.
Here's how to unlock your mount to speed around Sanctuary.
Dungeons feature challenging bosses and often contain good loot, so here's where to find them.
Stats and gear
How to transmog and change your appearance
After salvaging your gear, you can change the style and colour of your gear, so here's what you need to do.
We've had a basic healing potion, yes; but what about a better healing potion?
If you want to get the best from your gear, you'll want to swap out useless stats or damages bonuses, so here's how.
Your gear will take hits when you're in a fight and/ or die, so here's how to repair your favourite gear.
Don't want your gear anymore but don't want to sell it, either? Then check out our guide on how to salvage it for resources.
Collectibles
This currency can be collected by completing events, but there's a specific vendor you'll need to visit to spend it.
Altar of Lilith - Fractured Peaks locations
Finding Altars of Lilith grants you a bunch of renown and stat boosts, so here's where to find all of them in Fractured Peaks
As the name suggests, Whispering Keys unlock a particularly quiet kind of chest, so here's where to find them.
Activating these statues gives you a powerful boon, so here's where to find them.
Here's where to find the Whispers of the Dead and net yourself a bunch of extra XP.
Gems offer a bunch of cool bonuses so here's where to find and how to use them.
Side quests
Secret of the Spring is one of the many riddles hidden in Diablo 4, so here's how to solve it and claim your rewards.
This disturbing quest involves searching for a missing husband, so here's where to find him and the demon who led him astray.
The Diablo 4 cellar puzzle is one of the many random events you can happen upon in Sanctuary's mini-dungeons, aka cellars, so here's how to solve it.
Bosses
Ashava spawn time and location
Ashava isn't always present, so here's when and where she spawns each week to claim your Cryof Ashava mount trophy.