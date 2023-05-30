Diablo 4 guide: Everything you need to survive Sanctuary

If you're wanting to get through Diablo 4 with as few setbacks as possible, then you've come to the right place. While there have been some significant overhauls to the central systems and menus in Diablo 4 , it's still a Diablo game, ergo it can be pretty overwhelming when you're starting out. Fortunately, that's where our handy guides come in.

As with previous Diablo games, you'll be fighting world bosses, taking part in public events, and encountering all manners of weird and wonderful individuals and their fetch quests. You'll also want to keep on top of your builds when levelling so that, when you eventually reach that sweet endgame content, you won't be one-shot killed immediately. Here's every guide on Diablo 4, from builds to waypoints and fast travel, mounts and potions upgrades, and more.

Starting out

Everything we know

If you're new to Diablo 4 or missed the betas, here's everything we know about it and a little bit extra.

Lore Primer

If, like me, you are a Diablo noob, Lauren's short lore guide will get you started with the story leading up to the beginning of Diablo 4.

Level unlocks

Here are all the character milestones and systems, and when you can access them.

Eight things we learned from the beta

Mollie's tips guide will help you get started with Diablo 4, whether you're a newbie or a veteran.

How to swap weapons

You'll find and want to switch between a lot of weapons during your time in Sanctuary, so here's how to equip and swap out multiple weapons.

How to emote

Emotes are a good way to thank fellow players but are also the key to completing some quests, so here's how to use them.

How to earn renown

Renown can be gained for each region in Sanctuary, so here's what you need to be going to increase it.

Builds

Each class explained

If you're not familiar with the classes available in Diablo, then check out our guide to decide if you want to be a brute-strength melee or a ranged spellcaster.

How to summon a golem: Necromancer

Necros have some pretty rad abilities, and in this guide, you'll learn how to summon a golem to really mess shit up for your enemies.

Rogue

If you want to play as a loveable Rogue then check out our build class for the early game/

Sorcerer

Sorcerers come with hydras—now who wouldn't want a swarm of fiery pals on your side?

Barbarian

If you want a robust, hardy, giant build, check out the Barbarian class.

Druid

Pro tip: don't put all your points into bear.

Necromancer

By far the most popular—and most OP class—here are our recs for building a powerful necro.

Travel

Where to find waypoints and fast travel

Discovering waypoints unlocks several fast travel points and earns you renown, so here's where to find them all.

Unlock your mount

Here's how to unlock your mount to speed around Sanctuary.

Where to find dungeons

Dungeons feature challenging bosses and often contain good loot, so here's where to find them.

Stats and gear

How to transmog and change your appearance

After salvaging your gear, you can change the style and colour of your gear, so here's what you need to do.

How to upgrade healing potion

We've had a basic healing potion, yes; but what about a better healing potion?

How to enchant an item

If you want to get the best from your gear, you'll want to swap out useless stats or damages bonuses, so here's how.

How to repair gear

Your gear will take hits when you're in a fight and/ or die, so here's how to repair your favourite gear.

How to salvage gear

Don't want your gear anymore but don't want to sell it, either? Then check out our guide on how to salvage it for resources.

Collectibles

Murmuring Obols

This currency can be collected by completing events, but there's a specific vendor you'll need to visit to spend it.

Altar of Lilith - Fractured Peaks locations

Finding Altars of Lilith grants you a bunch of renown and stat boosts, so here's where to find all of them in Fractured Peaks

Whispering Keys

As the name suggests, Whispering Keys unlock a particularly quiet kind of chest, so here's where to find them.

Faded Plaques

Activating these statues gives you a powerful boon, so here's where to find them.

Whispers of the Dead

Here's where to find the Whispers of the Dead and net yourself a bunch of extra XP.

Gems

Gems offer a bunch of cool bonuses so here's where to find and how to use them.

Side quests

Secret of the Spring

Secret of the Spring is one of the many riddles hidden in Diablo 4, so here's how to solve it and claim your rewards.

Unyielding Flesh

This disturbing quest involves searching for a missing husband, so here's where to find him and the demon who led him astray.

Cellar Puzzle

The Diablo 4 cellar puzzle is one of the many random events you can happen upon in Sanctuary's mini-dungeons, aka cellars, so here's how to solve it.

Bosses

Ashava spawn time and location

Ashava isn't always present, so here's when and where she spawns each week to claim your Cryof Ashava mount trophy.