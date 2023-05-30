How to earn Diablo 4 Twitch drop cosmetics

Diablo 4 Twitch drops begin on June 5 and continue all the way until the end of the month, giving you ample time to earn exclusive cosmetics for your favorite class.

In addition to watching streams for a set amount of hours to earn weapon skins, you can also gift subscriptions to a list of supported influencers to earn the Primal Instinct mount.

To receive any of these rewards, you first need to have your Battle.net account linked to your Twitch account. It's an easy process that just requires you to sign in over on the connection page for Battle.net. Once you have that linked together, you'll be able to claim the rewards and use them in the game. The blog post notes that you can even earn the rewards if you don't own the game, yet, too.

To pick up the Primal Instinct mount from the "support a streamer" part of the event, you need to gift two subscriptions of any tier for one of these specific Twitch channels. Here's the exact times that you need to do gift a subscription within:

Start: June 5 at 4 pm PDT / End: July 2 11:59 pm PDT

June 5 at 7 pm EDT / July 3 2:59 am EDT Start: June 6 at 12 am BST / End: July 2 7:59 am BST

June 6 at 12 am BST / July 2 7:59 am BST Start: June 6 at 9 am AEST / End: July 2 4:59 pm AEST

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

The weekly Diablo 4 Twitch drops are broken up by class. Week 1 provides cosmetic rewards for Rogue and Necromancer, while the second week is focused on Sorcerer, for example. If you don't care about some of the classes, you only have to pay attention to the week you need to watch Diablo 4 streams to earn the rewards.

All you need to do is watch any stream under the Diablo 4 category to earn the rewards, and remember that once you've watched three hours, you have to go into your Twitch inventory and claim the first reward to earn time for the six hour one.

Here's how this all breaks down:

Week 1: Rogue and Necromancer (June 5 4 pm PDT - June 11 11:59 pm PDT)

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

Watch 3 hours: Azurehand Back-Stabber Dagger and Azurehand Heart-Piercer Sword weapon recolors

Azurehand Back-Stabber Dagger and Azurehand Heart-Piercer Sword weapon recolors Watch 6 hours: Matron-Sigil Coffer (Rogue) and Progenitor Favor (Necromancer) back trophies

Week 2: Sorcerer (June 12 12 am PDT - June 18 11:59 pm PDT)

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

Watch 3 hours: Azurehand Spell-Slinger Wand weapon recolor

Azurehand Spell-Slinger Wand weapon recolor Watch 6 hours: Hellrune Tabernacle back trophy

Week 3: Druid (June 19 12 am PDT - June 25 11:59 pm PDT)

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

Watch 3 hours: Azurehand Head-Cleaver weapon recolor

Azurehand Head-Cleaver weapon recolor Watch 6 hours: Font of the Mother back trophy

Week 4: Barbarian (June 26 12 am PDT - July 2 11:59 pm PDT)

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)