Murmuring Obols is a currency in Diablo 4 (opens in new tab) which can be spent at the Purveyor of Curiosities, a vendor found in towns in Sanctuary. If you're familiar with Diablo 3, this system seems to be very similar to Kadala and the Blood Shards that you'd spend to buy a random piece of gear with the chance of it turning into a legendary item or set piece.

We've only seen a small portion of Sanctuary in the beta, and the level is capped at 25, so it's difficult to know how much of a part this currency will play once we reach the endgame. If the system does follow the same pattern as the previous game, it should prove vital for getting your character the best gear available. With that in mind, here's how to get Murmuring Obols in the Diablo 4 beta.

How to get Murmuring Obols in Diablo 4

Image 1 of 2 Events reward 35 Obols if you complete the Mastery. (Image credit: Blizzard) There is a cap on how many Murmuring Obols you can hold. (Image credit: Blizzard)

During the Diablo 4 beta, the most consistent way of earning Murmuring Obols is from events. These can spawn all over the map and can be completed solo, though they are much easier with a group. Each event has an optional Mastery requirement, and you'll net extra Obols if you complete it, meaning you can get a maximum of 35 Murmuring Obols for each event. You'll also be randomly rewarded with Murmuring Caches, a consumable item that gives you 50 Murmuring Obols when used.

This currency doesn't go into your bags, so don't bother looking for it there. Instead, you need to open your character sheet (press C or I) and click the "Materials and Stats" button to the right of your character window. A narrow window will pop out and here you can see your currency. You'll notice a cap on how many Murmuring Obols you can hold, though you'll likely be able to increase this later in the game. In the meantime, make sure you spend those Obols if you're close to the cap so you don't lose any.

Diablo 4 Murmuring Obols: Where to spend this currency

The Purveyor of Curiosities vendor. (Image credit: Blizzard)

You can find the Purveyor of Curiosities in many of the towns in Sanctuary, and you'll see that they sell random pieces of gear and a mysterious Whispering Key item. The only thing you choose about the gear you buy is the slot it can be equipped in—the rest is left to chance.